Review: DE HOSPITA | A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐ at DeLaMar Theater

In general, the show looks and feels beautiful, also with a wonderful live band, but deserved to be presented in a better story.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Review: BONI THE MUSICAL – A HEARTFELT HOMAGE TO THE SPIRIT OF SURINAME ⭐️⭐️⭐� Photo 1 Review: BONI THE MUSICAL – A HEARTFELT HOMAGE TO THE SPIRIT OF SURINAME ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater
Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Zaanthe Photo 2 Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Zaantheater
Review: CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL BY ORANGE THEATRE COMPANY⭐️⭐️⭐ at Ams Photo 3 Review: CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL BY ORANGE THEATRE COMPANY⭐️⭐️⭐ at Amsterdams Theaterhuis
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards

Review: DE HOSPITA | A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐ at DeLaMar Theater

Simone Kleinsma. A Dutch musical theatre icon, one of the greats. In honor of her wonderful and long career, Media Lane produced a musical, especially for her,  to celebrate her 65th birthday, in a direction by Joep Onderdelinden and script by Dick van den Heuvel.

Review: DE HOSPITA | A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐ at DeLaMar Theater

She plays Madeleine Coutard, a revue-star and comedienne of the good ol’ days. Madeleine hasn’t performed for years, and is living a closed-off existence in her huge house, on the canals of Amsterdam, together with her former-dresser and gay BFF Kimono (Paul Groot). Madeleine refuses to face the facts about her financial status, which is a constant worry of housekeeper Nancy (a refreshing role of Lottie Hellingman) and Kimono.

Nancy suggests to sublet her house to a few theatre students, and therefore become a landlady (aka Hospita). Paul Groot plays Kimono, the costume designer of Madeleine, who also lives in her house. Their lifelong friendship is refreshingly honest, sometimes bitchy but always filled with love.  The duo is the reason d’etre of the show. Or at least, they would be if they hadn't tried to to tell several stories and work through multiple themes. 

Review: DE HOSPITA | A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐ at DeLaMar Theater

On that note, the script has some major flaws and questionable choices. The clash between old and young. Between the babyboomer and Gen Z. We meet the students in the theater school. Not only is the stereotyping of Gen Z incredibly over the top, the apparant judgement towards Gen Z of the makers of this musical is tangible throughout. I don’t think that was their intent, yet it doesn’t come across well. It almost feels like a manifesto against the younger generation. As a musical comedy, there is not much to laugh about.

The theatre students are portrayed as incredibly spoiled, one-dimensional and dismissive of all authority and respect of the older generations, basically as Snowflakes.

For those who are unfamiliar with the term ‘Snowflake’, this is what Wikipedia says:

"Snowflake" is a derogatory slang term for a person, implying that they have an inflated sense of uniqueness, an unwarranted sense of entitlement, or are overly emotional, easily offended, and unable to deal with opposing opinions.”

Without a doubt, this term exists in contemporary culture, so there must be some truth to it.

BUT, and that’s a big but, out of all the characters, do we really need all of them to be gender-fluid, annoying and spoiled? None of them are even the slightest bit impressed by the fact that they are going to live in the house of an icon, a superstar, a heroine in the field they are studying for - for goodness sake.  A bit blasé, to say the least. Dramatically, where is the uncertain underdog character? Where’s the fan of Madeleine? Where are the similarities, besides all the differences? So much potential has not been used.   

This best comes across in the cringey song Respect, in Act II.

We have the teacher on the hand, claiming: “You don’t respect your elders, you can’t say anyhting these days anymore” and on the other hand the students: “Don’t hurt us, we need a little respect”. Both sides are cringey.

They come to live with Madeleine, yet there are very few scenes about her sharing her craft, her ambition and theatre life. Most of the scenes are scenes of conflict and an ever-lasting misunderstanding of each other ways.  So there’s no telling of war stories back and forth to come together to a better understand and ‘respect’ back and forth. If there are, they are given such minor attention or relevance, the scenes are paper thin.

Review: DE HOSPITA | A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐ at DeLaMar Theater

Consequently, the first act is too long, and with lovely songs sung by Simone, it’s interrupted by very slow and unnecessary scenes, where factually, very little happens.

Without giving away spoilers, the biggest heartbreak of Madeleine’s life, the loss of her daughter, who has gone to live in Australia, is  a theme throughout the musical.
The final conclusion to that answer, is so unlikely, it’s frustrating.

Similarly, when finally Madeleine decides to perform again, as a final encore, it’s a medley with the whole cast. Total anti-climax. The whole dramatic build up of Madeleine’s character is swept of the page. No last performance of our star.

I want to address none of this is about the wonderful cast. However, the book is very thin, with dramatic choices which aren’t considered to their full potential. Such a pity, Simone is wonderful as Madeleine,  and the cast give it their full effort.

Review: DE HOSPITA | A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐ at DeLaMar Theater

To end on a slightly lighter note…

Choreographically, Chiara Re made a contemporary fairytale in various styles.

Highlight: Oui, je t’aime Paris (orignally, Mademoiselle de Paris by P. Durand and H. Contet),  where the young Madeleine ballroom dances with her lover, and goes back and forth to dancing with the older Madeleine. A beautiful abstract way of travelling through memory and the present.  

The décor also is well-made and stylish. A job well-done by Joris van Veldhoven, who has brought every time period in which the musical plays alive.

In general, the show looks and feels beautiful, also with a wonderful live band, but deserved to be presented in a better story. It truly is a pity, as Simone is a musical theatre gem who deserves to shine bright.

For more info: www.dehospita.nl

Photo credits: Set Vexy 

 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Netherlands

1
BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards December 5th Standings; ADDAMS FAMILY Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards December 5th Standings; ADDAMS FAMILY Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Feature: 50.000 VERKOCHTE TICKETS VOOR JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR! Photo
Feature: 50.000 VERKOCHTE TICKETS VOOR JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR!

‘We zijn heel blij dat de kaartverkoop zo ontzettend goed gaat,’ laat Albert Verlinde weten. ‘De première vindt plaats op 21 januari 2024. Het is ongelooflijk dat, zes weken voor die datum, er al zoveel interesse is. Vandaag is de eerste repetitiedag en van wat ik gehoord heb wordt het veelbelovend. Regisseur Ivo van Hove is een ware meester als je ziet hoe hij het beste uit de cast haalt. Of ze nu in het ensemble staan of een hoofdrol vertolken. Als producent is het een waar genoegen om hen allen aan het werk te zien. Ze gaan voor elkaar door het vuur.’ 

3
Feature: FREEK BARTELS DOET OM GEZONDHEIDSREDENEN EEN STAP TERUG... Photo
Feature: FREEK BARTELS DOET OM GEZONDHEIDSREDENEN EEN STAP TERUG...

Producent Albert Verlinde maakt vandaag bekend dat Lucas Hamming de rol van Judas gaat spelen in de nieuwe versie van Jesus Christ Superstar, geregisseerd door Ivo van Hove. Freek Bartels was in eerste instantie gecast maar heeft de rol onverhoopt teruggegeven. De musicalacteur kampt met burn-out klachten en moet daarom een stap terugdoen om zich volledig te kunnen focussen op zijn herstel. Voor de rol van Judas in dit bijzondere project wil je alles kunnen geven’, licht Bartels toe. ‘Momenteel lukt dat mentaal en fysiek niet en dan moet je daar open en eerlijk over zijn. Ik ben erg dankbaar voor het begrip van de producenten en vind het geweldig dat Lucas de rol van mij over gaat nemen.’

4
Review: AGATHA CHRISTIES MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Zaanthea Photo
Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Zaantheater

What did our critic think of AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Zaantheater?

From This Author - Chantal Kunst

Chantal is a passionated theatregoer and takes the same passion into her day job: voice casting director, where she casts voice-actors for commercials and other projects. From her home base Amste... Chantal Kunst">(read more about this author)

Feature: 50.000 VERKOCHTE TICKETS VOOR JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR!Feature: 50.000 VERKOCHTE TICKETS VOOR JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR!
Feature: FREEK BARTELS DOET OM GEZONDHEIDSREDENEN EEN STAP TERUG...Feature: FREEK BARTELS DOET OM GEZONDHEIDSREDENEN EEN STAP TERUG...
Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at ZaantheaterReview: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Zaantheater
Review: BONI THE MUSICAL – A HEARTFELT HOMAGE TO THE SPIRIT OF SURINAME ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar TheaterReview: BONI THE MUSICAL – A HEARTFELT HOMAGE TO THE SPIRIT OF SURINAME ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

Netherlands SHOWS

Recommended For You