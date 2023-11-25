Review: CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL BY ORANGE THEATRE COMPANY⭐️⭐️⭐ at Amsterdams Theaterhuis

A contemporary take on the beloved classic!

By: Nov. 25, 2023

A Christmas Carol. The beloved story about the bitter, cranky, and stingy Ebenezer Scrooge who learns about love, compassion and charity, a lesson taught by the Ghost of Christmas past, Ghost of Christmas present and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come who visit him on Christmas Eve.

With direction by Elyse O’Shaughnessey, OTC presents a contemporary take on the story.

Firstly, Scrooge is played by Maya Molière, an actress who plays Scrooge with a natural and pleasant style. Her Scrooge is less of a clichéd ‘angry, grumpy, non-relatable’ Scrooge. She might as well be an overworked, egotistical character in the current society. Refreshing.

Next to that, Scrooge works together with A.L. (a video projection of an A.I.  face, who works together with Scrooge in her office.) In the current climate, where AI is both a humongous worry as a big help, it’s a smart choice to incorporate this in a classic tale, as this one.

A.L. (a role of Loveday Smith, who did a wonderful job) is both the narrator, a critic, and a guiding light for Scrooge. It works well; the concept works wonderfully for theatrical purposes.

The three Ghosts double as charity workers, they go in and out of the roles. As the charity workers, they sing Christmas carols a cappella. The trio is well-cast and look amazing in the costumes by Viivi Valpuri.

Also, the set design is very smart (Morag McLean & Martina Laruffa). Simple yet effective. Especially during the scene of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Daniella Down) we see an eerie environment with smoke, a spooky premonition of the grim future of Scrooge. Daniella as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come has no lines but portrays her character very good through mime.

Other cast, Casey Kooyman as Bob Cratchit, Shiro Mungai as Emily Cratchit and all the children are lovely to watch.

This contemporary take on this famous classic is refreshing. In general, some scenes might use a little more tempo and urgency, but this family show is a great reminder of what we need these days… Love and compassion.




From This Author - Chantal Kunst

Chantal is a passionated theatregoer and takes the same passion into her day job: voice casting director, where she casts voice-actors for commercials and other projects.

