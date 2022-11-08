Review: BEFORE AFTER ⭐️⭐️⭐ at De Meervaart
A poetic and contemporary love story
A bare stage.
A live band.
An art installement with themed thin cloths to set and change the scenes.
Two standing ladders.
New producer Oatmilk debutes with a contemporary musical, directed by Loek de Bakker.
Before After tells the story of two thirty somethings, Ami and Ben. When they meet, it seems Ben has forgotten his whole past with Ami, due to a traffic accident. Ami, however, when she re-meets Ben, notices this, yet decides not to confront him with the fact he has forgotten who she is.
Ben's amnesia proves to be like a dormant undercurrent throughout their story, where it can come to the surface any moment. The question which is posed, why didn't Ami tell Ben straight away that he has forgotten her, is not answered until the very end, but is not very satisfying. The script leaves some room for more character development. The conclusion why seems a little bit too easy.
The show is told in several time lapses back and forth, and slowly the story unfolds.
Finally, when the secret is out and the story is told, we get two more numbers. Dramatically, the extra songs don't add to the story anymore. All was said and done. A bit redundant.
Desi van Doeveren brings an autonomous Ami to life. Fragile yet strong, with a powerful sense of self. Coen Bril plays a modern Ben, with all his anxieties and insecurity at display and invites the audience in, sharing his struggles.
The couple are both natural actors and vocally skilled. They make a loveable pair, relatable and you hope the best for them.
The music, composed by Stuart Matthew Price is performed by an excellent live band. The score is very elegant. It flirts with the legacy of master composer himself, the late Stephen Sondheim, where you can hear musical elements in the style of Sunday in the Park with George and A little Night Music. Lyrical and in great contrast with the simple décor.
Oatmilk studio debutes with a refreshing new musical, as their first show. It is to be applauded choosing for a new and contemporary piece, in a world where reprises of famous shows are more the general rule as oppose to the exception. No guts no glory.
Looking forward to more shows of this producer, to keep the theatre industry in The Netherlands as diverse and refreshing as ever.
For more info: https://oatmilk.nl
From This Author - Chantal Kunst
Chantal is a passionated theatregoer and takes the same passion into her day job: voice casting director, where she casts voice-actors for commercials and other projects.
From her home ... (read more about this author)
November 8, 2022
