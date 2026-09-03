NUN THE WISER Cast to Stage Benefit Concert Ahead of Tour

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After its sell-out workshop performance earlier this year, the stars of the hit musical Nun the Wiser take to the stage for a one-night-only, hit-packed benefit concert.

Nun the Wiser is the hit musical that tells the story of a convent of musical nuns whose world is turned upside down following the arrival of composer Vivaldi and a mysterious new sister. In preparation for the upcoming expanded show and tour, the cast are taking to the stage for a one-time night of hit music and songs from the show.

Written by Kat Carson (CREDITS) and directed by Jon Madge (Best Director, Broadway World), Nun the Wiser enjoyed a sell-out workshop run in early 2026 and is planning a return to the Amsterdam stage later this year, before embarking on a European tour. The benefit show will support the tour and give audiences a chance to get to know the songs and cast of characters, as well as featuring familiar hits performed by the cast in character.

'The show is all about the meeting point of music and personality,' said director Jon Madge, 'so this chance for the characters to express themselves through existing songs is a chance to explore and explain that further. It's also a guaranteed great night out for audiences.'

"This benefit concert is a chance for the audience to get involved with the show!" said composer Kat Carson "We're crowdfunding to help cover our costs, and the concert is a chance to meet the amazing cast and characters, and to see exactly why they deserve support. The whole team will be available and we're really hoping that the concert will be a chance for supporters to meet everyone involved, to learn about the show, and to have a great evening with cocktails and music!"

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