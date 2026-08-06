Willemijn Verkaik To Lead NEXT TO NORMAL Netherlands Tour
Wicked, Come From Away, and & Juliet star will returns to the Netherlands stage in the role of Diana Goodman.
Dutch musical star Willemijn Verkaik has been announced as Diana Goodman in the upcoming Dutch production of Next to Normal, marking her highly anticipated return to the Netherlands after years of performing internationally.
Verkaik is widely recognized for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked, a role she has performed in multiple countries and languages, as well as for starring in Come From Away and & Juliet. Beyond the stage, Verkaik is also known to audiences around the world as the Dutch and German singing voice of Elsa in Disney's Frozen.
After spending several years performing abroad, Verkaik will return to the Dutch musical theatre scene to take on the role of Diana Goodman, a wife and mother navigating the complexities of bipolar disorder.
As told through Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning score and book, The groundbreaking musical follows Diana as her family struggles with grief, mental illness, and healing.
The role of Diana has become one of the most coveted leading roles in contemporary musical theatre, having been originated by Tony Award winner Alice Ripley. Since then, the role has been portrayed by acclaimed performers including Marin Mazzie, Rachel Bay Jones, Caissie Levy, and Mamie Parris.
Cast
The production stars Willemijn Verkaik (Wicked, Frozen) as Diana Goodman, alongside Edwin Jonker (Jesus Christ Superstar, Hadestown), Jonathan Demoor (Sweeney Todd, MELK), Michael Muyderman (Les Misérables, Saturday Night Fever), Yara Brand (Branden), and Jaap Stoop (Willem & Frieda: Roze Verzet).
Creative Team
The production is directed by Anouk Beugels, with musical direction by Charlotte Dommershausen and musical supervision by Mark Kuypers. The Dutch translation is by Judith Boesen, with choreography by Cody Schuitemaker, dramaturgy and contextual programming by Eline de Jong, scenic and costume design by Leoni Pirenne, sound design by Maarten Houdijk and Jeroen Hoekstra, and lighting design by Jordy Veenstra. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical features music by Tom Kitt and a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.
Band
The onstage band is led by Sam Nieuwenhuijs (musical director and piano), with David Schonewille serving as stage musical director and rehearsal pianist. The musicians include André van Damme (drums), Jurriaan Dekker (bass guitar), and Roy Jansen (guitar).
Tour Dates
The Dutch national tour of Next to Normal begins with tryout performances on September 25, 2026, at Theater De Stoep in Spijkenisse before traveling to theaters throughout the Netherlands. Following a pre-premiere at Oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam on October 9, the official opening night takes place there on October 10.
The production continues through December with stops including Maastricht, Haarlem, Eindhoven, Utrecht, Amsterdam's DeLaMar Theater, Breda, Tilburg, and 's-Hertogenbosch, with several performances featuring Dutch and English subtitles.
The currently announced schedule is as follows:
- Sept. 25 – Theater De Stoep, Spijkenisse (Tryout)
- Sept. 26 – Theater De Purmaryn, Purmerend (Tryout)
- Sept. 30 – Theater 't Voorhuys, Emmeloord (Tryout)
- Oct. 2 – Fulco Theater, IJsselstein (Tryout)
- Oct. 3 – Theater de Kampanje, Den Helder (Tryout)
- Oct. 4 – C., Hoofddorp (Tryout)
- Oct. 6 – Theater de Speeldoos, Baarn (Tryout)
- Oct. 8 – Theater Hanzehof, Zutphen (Tryout)
- Oct. 9 – Oude Luxor Theater, Rotterdam (Pre-premiere; Dutch & English subtitles)
- Oct. 10 – Oude Luxor Theater, Rotterdam (Premiere)
- Oct. 15 – Theater aan het Vrijthof, Maastricht (Dutch & English subtitles)
- Oct. 17 – Kennemer Theater, Beverwijk
- Oct. 21 – Musis, Arnhem
- Oct. 22 – Toon Hermans Theater, Sittard (Dutch & English subtitles)
- Oct. 23 – Stadsschouwburg Haarlem
- Oct. 24 – Theater de Tamboer, Hoogeveen
- Oct. 25 – Parktheater, Eindhoven
- Oct. 31 – Theater De Leest, Waalwijk
- Nov. 4 – Theater De Schalm, Veldhoven
- Nov. 5 – Amphion Theater, Doetinchem (Dutch & English subtitles)
- Nov. 6 – Schouwburg Kunstmin, Dordrecht
- Nov. 7 – Theater De Spiegel, Zwolle
- Nov. 11 – Leidse Schouwburg, Leiden
- Nov. 12 – Haventheater IJmuiden
- Nov. 14 – Schouwburg Agnietenhof, Tiel
- Nov. 18 – Schouwburg & Congrescentrum het Park, Hoorn
- Nov. 19 – Kunstlinie Almere Flevoland
- Nov. 20 – Agora Theater, Lelystad
- Nov. 21 – Theater de Bussel, Oosterhout
- Nov. 24 – Maaspoort, Venlo (Dutch & English subtitles)
- Nov. 25 – Theater & Concert Orpheus, Apeldoorn
- Nov. 27 – Flint Theater, Amersfoort
- Nov. 28 – SPOT Stadsschouwburg Groningen (Dutch & English subtitles)
- Dec. 2 – Theater Castellum, Alphen aan den Rijn
- Dec. 3 – Rijswijkse Schouwburg, Rijswijk
- Dec. 4 – EKP Gebouw, Roosendaal
- Dec. 5 – Stadsschouwburg Utrecht (2 performances; evening performance with Dutch & English subtitles)
- Dec. 6 – Chassé Theater, Breda
- Dec. 9–13 – DeLaMar Theater, Amsterdam (all performances with Dutch & English subtitles)
- Dec. 16 – De Nieuwe Kolk, Assen
- Dec. 17 – Theater De Storm, Winterswijk (Dutch & English subtitles)
- Dec. 18 – Stadsschouwburg De Harmonie, Leeuwarden
- Dec. 19 – Theater De Vest, Alkmaar
- Dec. 20 – Schouwburg Hengelo (Dutch & English subtitles)
- Dec. 23 – Schouwburg Tilburg
- Dec. 27 – Theater aan de Parade, 's-Hertogenbosch
- Dec. 29 – De Goudse Schouwburg, Gouda