H’ART Museum and Aegon Enter Partnership

The H’ART Museum, a renowned art institution based in Amsterdam, and Aegon Ltd, a leading international financial services company, have announced the start of a strategic partnership effective January 1, 2025, for an initial period of two years.

The collaboration fits well with H’ART Museum’s reputation as a hub for world-class art collections and its partnerships with internationally renowned museums – including the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, the British Museum in London, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris – and Aegon’s international strategy.

The museum connects a broad audience to a wide variety of art collections that range from antiquity to the present day, and from classic to modern art. Currently, the museum is preparing the much-anticipated exhibition ‘From Rembrandt to Vermeer, Masterpieces from The Leiden Collection.’

The partnership with Aegon supports H’ART Museum's work to bring together and showcase famous works of art and stories from around the world in one-of-a-kind exhibitions to Amsterdam residents, as well as domestic and international visitors. By partnering with H’ART Museum, Aegon aims to support an important institution of Amsterdam’s rich cultural fabric.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Aegon, a company whose commitment to international collaboration and entrepreneurship aligns perfectly with our mission. This cooperation will allow us to further enrich the visitor experience and support the continued growth and success of the museum. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful opportunities for both art enthusiasts and the broader community," commented Annabelle Birnie, Director of H’ART Museum.

Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon, said: “We are excited about this new collaboration with the H’ART Museum in Amsterdam, which coincides with Aegon's upcoming move to our new headquarters at the WTC Schiphol in mid-2025. This partnership builds on the international and collaborative spirit of both the H’ART Museum and Aegon. We aim to support H’ART in bringing unique exhibitions to inspire a wide audience, in line with our international strategy and our commitment to helping people live their best lives.”

