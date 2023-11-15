Feature: QETC LAUNCHES IMMERSIVE THEATRE!

Through November 26th

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Feature: QETC LAUNCHES IMMERSIVE THEATRE!

This week sees the Queen’s English Theatre Company pushing the boundaries again. Their double bill of gay romcom Smiley and romcom/drama Endless Second opens on Friday 24th November. QETC now ventures into full blown immersive theatre with these two one act plays.



During the sexy, funny and romantic play Smiley, the onstage audience is transported to Barcelona. They get to boogie at Bim Bam Bum  disco,  hang out in Alex and Veronica’s gay bar and work out with muscle Mary Alex, at the Barceloneta gym. Likewise, Endless Second is set in London. The public join the actors for a drink in the pub, a night of clubbing and a suspenseful picnic in the park.

The opening night is sold out but there are still tickets for matinee and evening shows in Amsterdam.

Friday 24th Nov at 8pm
Saturday 25th Nov at 3pm
Saturday 25th Nov at 8pm
Sunday 26th Nov at 3pm
Sunday 26th Nov at 7pm

Tickets Click Here

Photo & video courtesy: QETC




