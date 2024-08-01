Barrie Stevens to Star in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at The Queen's English Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Queen's English Theatre Company's Nov/Dec 2024 musical will be La Cage aux Folles, starring Barrie Stevens. Established in 2002, QETC's recent production of the musical Cabaret received glowing reviews. The show will be staged at QETC's regular venue, the fabulous, state-of-the-art CC Amstel . The internationally renowned creative, Carolien Canters will both direct and choreograph.

Barrie Stevens is a household name in The Netherlands from his many TV roles and his work as a choreographer. He is also without doubt the most famous, gay Englishman in the Netherlands. For over 60 years he has been flying the rainbow flag as an openly gay man and was one half of perhaps the world's first ever openly gay celebrity couple!

Ironically and in contrast possibly to expectations, Barrie will play the right-wing politician Dindon, who wants to close down gay clubs and drag venues.

Barrie told us, "I love this musical and am delighted that I can continue celebrating my 80th birthday year in the fabulous show!'

(Other stars to be announced soon!)

What's it all about?

Hysterical, camp and funny yet, at its heart, a musical that's a tale of family, love and acceptance. Winner of 6 Tonys on it's first outing and twice winner of best revival. It is also the hit show that spawned the much-recorded anthem, I Am What I Am and the Hollywood film The Birdcage.

THE STORY

Jean-Michel is the son of Georges and his notorious, drag-queen husband, Zaza. Pandemonium and farce ensue when the son invites a right-wing politician (his future father-in-law) to ST Tropez to meet them.

The show is in English.

More information and tickets now on sale exclusively at www.Qetc.nl

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

21 Nov to 15 Dec 2024

CC Amstel Theater, Amsterdam

With special Guest Star Barrie Stevens

Music and Lyrics Jerry Herman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the play by Jean Poiret

Directed & Choreographed by Carolien Canters

Musical Direction by Lori Evans

