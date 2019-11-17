BWW Review: MAIN STAGE OPENING NIGHT ft. The Story of George Michael as First Act Ever - Take Me to the Edge of Heaven (Yet Again)

Main Stage is the new entertainment venue in the South of The Netherlands, located in the beautiful city of Den Bosch.

It's a huge venue where there's finally a place outside of the Randstad (Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam) where big live entertainment shows and concerts have a place to shine.

The opening act ever to perform at Main Stage, is Charly Luske and his band performing: The Story of George Michael.

I've written a review on this show in Dutch before, for another fabulous online theatre magazine: Theaterparadijs.

See link to that review:

https://www.theaterparadijs.nl/muziektheater/2832-recensie-take-me-to-the-edge-of-heaven-the-story-of-george-michael

I'm so glad that I needn't to review my opinion. Au contraire actually...

Damn it, it's so good, it makes me mad.

Charly and his amazeballs group of musicians are beyond great. To sum up my Dutch review: love it, love it and... I love it.

Next to Charly who is -of course- a great performer, where sometimes it seems like you're listening to George himself, has gathered a band around him who also are amazing singers. Again, Lo van Gorp singing my all time favorite George Michael song "Father Figure" is so gorgeous I could cry.

This show as the opening act for Main Stage promises much more energetic evenings such as this. The sound is really good. And even though the stage and arena is huge, it feels intimate. Well done, Main Stage!

For more info: www.mainstage.nl





