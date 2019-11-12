BWW Review: KINKY BOOTS at De Meervaart Amsterdam: a heartfelt celebration of individuality – BE WHO YOU WANNA BE! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

On a rainy cold Monday night in Amsterdam, Kinky Boots' opening night at de Meervaart left the audience in awe, bringing a shimmer of light during the dark days of winter ahead.

Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie, who inherates the shoe factory of his late father. Almost going bankrupt, Charlie meets drag queen Lola, who convinces him to produce (kinky) boots and heels in order to keep his company open. Will this plan save the factory and all the staff? It seems that the two men have more simularities in common than you would expect...

Director and choreographer Martin Michel has succeeded in creating the perfect balance between entertainment and heart, a story that moves you while being amazed by the sheer glamour of the fashion and the Kinky Boots combined with the wonderful music written by Cyndi Lauper.

Jonathan Demoor as Charlie Price is charming, a natural yet somewhat stubborn leader, who shows a beautiful layered development of his character. Vocally flawless and moving, you grow to love his journey in this coming-of-age tale.

His chemistry with Lola (Naidjim Severina) is endearing to watch. One of the highlights of the show is when the two men learn to understand each other's past, in the tearjerker Niet Mijn Vader's Zoon (Not My Father's Son). Beyond beautiful both vocally and emotionally. Naidjim's Lola is a gorgeous beacon of hope, a life affirming shining light in a harsh world where she won't make any excuses for what she is and encourages everybody around her to do so. As Simon, he is more vulnerable, proving that he's as much of a man as he is Lola.

Vajèn van den Bosch proves her versatile talent once again as Lauren. Very funny and expressive, using physical comedy -which is not easy- to bring her character to life. Never over the top, perfectly dosed. At only 21 years old, she has played multiple leading roles at very young age and remains standing in a very strong cast.

The Angels are gorgeous and spectacular.They are fetching drag queens and fierce dancers. The casting of this show is outstanding. Every role is on point and the energy they give the audience is magical.

Kinky Boots is the ultimate mix of entertainment and emotion, a heartwarming story of friendship, love and selfacceptance.

A show for the whole family, since you're never to young to express yourself!

Be who you wanna be!

For more info and tickets: https://www.degraafencornelissen.nl/voorstelling/kinky-boots

Photocredit by: Roy Beusker





Related Articles Shows View More Netherlands Stories