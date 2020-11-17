WICKED National Tour Cast Members Jon Robert Hall And Tiffany Rae Mallari Engaged

It's not reality TV but it couldn't be more real. In 2017, two Broadway talents met as cast members during "Wicked the Musical's" national tour. At the tour's stop in Philadelphia, Tiffany Rae Mallari (ensemble) was introduced to Fiyero replacement Jon Robert Hall.

"I remember Jon being introduced to us--and we all thought--who is this Thor? But he was so nice shaking hands with each of us," says Mallari.

After just experiencing divorce, Jon had no intention of entering into a relationship. The tour environment is one where long lasting bonds and friendships are born. Overtime, Hall and Mallari became best friends.

"I remember an evening during our stop in Toronto, we were out riding bikes - just having a great time - and then it hit me: I'm falling in love with my best friend," says Hall. Hall and Mallari were on the "Wicked" tour for two years and departed the tour as boyfriend and girlfriend.

On 7 November 2020, Hall proposed to Malari, at the shores of June Lake--a multi-generational get away that began with Hall's grandfather. It's a place that Hall grew from boy to man, replete with fond family experiences, and symbolic of the memories that Hall wants to create with Mallari. In fact, the song, "On the Way" is inspired by Hall and Mallari's relationship. "If you listen to the lyric, I talk about the renewed perspective that Tiff gave me and the future I want to share with her," says Hall. "On the Way" is our song."

The music video for "On the Way" became the ruse for Hall to propose to Mallari. Each month Hall releases new music so travelling to June Lake to film a video was not out of the ordinary. After several weeks of planning, Jon secured an engagement ring, and schemed with friends to pull the plot off. Under the premise of singing a duet version of Hall's new release, Hall staged a faux recording of a duet version and scheduled Mallari to meet with a creative team of friends in the entertainment industry to receive direction. When it came time to film, and the director called "action," Hall dropped to his knee to propose. Confused and in disbelief his best friend of three years said: yes, is this really happening?

While "On the Way" is a celebration song for Hall and Mallari, Hall hopes that the track resonates with everyone: a celebration of the enduring relationships that are and the promise of what is to come. "On the Way" drops on all platforms November 20, 2020. Music video releases on the same day with footage from the proposal.

