The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour's Jenna Rubaii

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew is thrilled to be joined by Jenna Rubaii from the 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar!

We're pouring out Montelobos Mezcal, Milagro Tequila, and Barr Hill Gin with a "tear-and-share" lime as Jenna spills about the exciting, music-focused Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, flying around the country upside-down in American Idiot, and the differences in international audiences' reactions.

Game Master Kimberly leads the group in the classic "Heads Up" and then introduced the new game "The New Extraordinary Girl" and we play both with our favorite: Lights of Broadway Show Cards (thanks Squigs!) We also rave about balloon ballets, argue about what classic 80s movies are required viewing ("Labyrinth" and "Goonies," right?!), and drool over holiday food in "Kevin's Corner."

We have an amazing time with Jenna and you will too when you see her touring the country in Jesus Christ Superstar, so before you get tickets take a listen as Jenna Rubaii gets Broadwaysted (and then get your tickets at https://ustour.jesuschristsuperstar.com)

About Jenna : Jenna Rubaii is an accomplished singer, actor and songwriter, currently based in New York City. She will be playing the role of Mary Magdalene in the 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. Jenna most recently originated the role of "Joelle" in the original cast of the critically-acclaimed musical Groundhog Day on Broadway. She also originated the roles of "Extraordinary Girl" in the international tour of Green Day's American Idiot and "Stephanie Mangano" in the Asian tour of Saturday Night Fever, playing to sold-out houses in Chicago, Singapore, and London. Jenna has performed on the 2017 Tony Awards, Good Morning America and has sung for 2 presidents. Follow her @jrubaii.

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

