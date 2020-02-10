MASTERS OF ILLUSION, America's Largest Touring Magic Show, Will Tour the US and Canada

Masters of Illusion, America's largest touring magic show featuring some of the greatest magicians of our time, will once again tour the U.S.A. and Canada, February 11 - March 25, 2020 making stops at theatres in Florida, the east coast, and Canada. For a complete schedule, please visit https://mastersofillusionlive.com/

The tour stars magicians from The CW Network's hit primetime television series, BEGINNING ITS SEVENTH SEASON THIS SUMMER, AND FEATURES Dan Sperry (all tour dates), Erix Logan (March 8 - 25 dates only), Farrell Dillon (all tour dates), Titou (February 11 - March 6 dates only) and Michael Turco (all tour dates). Click here to see some performance highlights of magicians appearing on tour from February 11 - March 6, 2020: Click here to see some performance highlights of magicians appearing on tour from March 8 - 25, 2020:

These cutting-edge illusionists display skills that have taken a lifetime to perfect and include large-scale illusions, sleight-of-hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, comedy and dangerous escapes and audience members will be baffled by their astounding skills. All performances of the show include some audience participation. THE MAGICIANS will be available for Meet & Greets with audience members in the lobby of each theatre at the conclusion of each performance and will be available for photographs and autographs.

Master of Illusion has been presented across the U.S.A. and around the world including a recent one-year residency at Bally's Las Vegas. It has been seen by over 100 million viewers on The CW Network and in 126 countries. Master of Illusion returns for its second consecutive summer residency at Harrah's Lake Tahoe in its brand-new show for the whole family.





Related Articles Shows View More NationalTours Stories

More Hot Stories For You