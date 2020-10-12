Dave Hill, Laurie Kilmartin And More To Appear On Keith And The Girl's SILENT TRAILERS

The event will take place Saturday, October 17 @ 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Legendary podcasting duo Keith and The Girl have announced the lineup for the next edition of their popular movie-themed game show, Silent Trailers, and it's a livestream that comedy fans won't want to miss. Dave Hill (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Laurie Kilmartin (Conan) will compete alongside comedians Chris Mancini (Comedy Film Nerds), May Wilkerson (Crazy in Bed podcast with Alyssa Limperis) and more during the ticketed event on Saturday, October 17 @ 8pm ET. Tickets are on sale now for $10 or you can get 50% off by entering "SILENTHALF" at checkout.

Silent Trailers pits KATG's Keith Malley against the aforementioned panel of comedians who will attempt to decipher his co-host Chemda's descriptions of movie trailers. The catch? Chemda has virtually no celebrity knowledge and Keith has seen every movie ever made. Literally. This show is a must-watch for fans of film, game shows, and rapid fire hilarity. Previous contestants on the show have included comedians Dan Soder, Christian Finnegan, and Kevin Allison.

Dave Hill, a stand up comedian and musician whose band Valley Lodge is known for performing the theme song "Go" for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, has been keeping busy with his newly rechristened podcast/livestream call-in show The Dave Hill Goodtime Hour, which broadcasts on YouTube every Monday at 9pm ET. Meanwhile Laurie Kilmartin, a writer for TBS's Conan, has made waves recently for her ability to turn the tragic death of her mother from COVID-19 into comedy gold.

Keith and The Girl have remained incredibly active throughout the pandemic, releasing new episodes daily in addition to weekly Wednesday evening hangouts with fans, and their monthly Silent Trailers livestreams. Chemda has also been offering virtual meetups for her OMAT Club, a program she personally designed as a way to turn negative patterns into positive habits.

Tickets for the October 17 Silent Trailers livestream can be purchased for $10 on Eventbrite.

