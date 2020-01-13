Comedian Robin Morgan Will Tour A Show About How Men Can Do Better

Described as 'on the verge of nationwide fame' by Chortle and as 'a very funny man' by Marcus Brigstocke, Welsh stand-up, Robin Morgan (CBBC's The Dog Ate My Homework; BBC One's Stand Up At BBC Wales, writer on BBC Two's The Mash Report and the BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz and The Now Show) has announced a 2020 spring tour.

What A Man, What A Man, What A Man, What A Mighty Good Man (Say It Again Now) premiered in Edinburgh last August and will now travel across the UK, over 12 dates. The tour starts in London on Wednesday 5th February and finishes at the Glee Club in Cardiff on Sunday 31 May - the venue where Robin used to work at behind the bar.

Robin Morgan is a father to his son and a son to his father. But what makes a good male role model? What A Man... is about being a 'young woke dad' (not Robin's words, the words of a drunken audience member in 2018), calling out the double standards that set the bar so low to be a 'good dad' and exploring the gender roles forced on our children from conception. What A Man... also explores how male friendship can be improved by occasionally kissing your best friend, and how men need to do better.

Robin Morgan is a Welsh stand-up and writer based in London. He has appeared on BBC One's Stand Up at BBC Wales, and is a writer on BBC Two's The Mash Report and on BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz and The Now Show. He will appear on CBBC's The Dog Ate My Homework on January 19th.

Previously awarded the BBC Radio Comedy Bursary Writer, Robin has written, directed and starred in the BBC Radio Wales sitcom Relocation, a second series of which will be broadcast in the summer. Robin has also written a second sitcom for BBC Radio Wales, Home, which will pilot later this year. Robin will also be appearing in Ellie Taylor's BBC Radio Four show, Ellie Taylor's Safe Space. He has supported Rachel Parris, Ellie Taylor, Iain Stirling and Stephen Bailey on their UK tours, and is the television warm-up artist for The Graham Norton Show.

Tickets available at: robinjmorgan.co.uk/tour





