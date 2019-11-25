Casting Announced For Holiday Tour Of Ken Ludwig's TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

"'Twas the night before Christmas when all through the house. Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse." So begins the season's most cherished story which has inspired the enchanting children's farce, Ken Ludwig's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. The show has announced casting for a 19-city holiday tour that launches November 26 in Newberry, SC and has tour stops in Denver, Albuquerque, Stamford, and Akron. Tickets and a full tour schedule are available at www.TwasTheNightTour.com.

Directed by award-winning children's theatre director Tim Drucker, the delightful production set to music is suitable for children of all ages. The story follows an unstoppable trio: a mouse, an elf and a little girl who are determined to witness a Christmas miracle. 'Twas the Night Before Christmas is based on the original beloved poem by Clement Clark Moore. The adaptation is written by two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, who has written over 28 plays and musicals including six shows on Broadway and seven in London's West End. His plays have starred Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Tony Shalhoub, Lynn Redgrave, Joan Collins and Kristen Bell. His work has been performed in over 30 countries in more than 20 languages.

This whimsical production is directed by Off Broadway Alliance Outstanding Family Musical Award-winner Tim Drucker who most recently helmed the hit Off-Broadway parody Love Actually? and the recent North American tour of Friends! The Musical Parody, both for Right Angle Entertainment.

"I am a longtime fan of Ken Ludwig. Creating this new production for audiences across the country is a thrill," says director Drucker. "His play Lend Me A Tenor is one of the best farces around and the romantic comedy musical of Crazy for You is a masterpiece."

Casting includes Thomas Anawalt as Mulch/Santa Claus/Wendell Sneed, Elli Stovall Brown as Emily, Patrick Harvey as Amos, Christopher Scheer as Sir Guy/Brierly, Sierra Wells as Calliope/Brittania Sneed, and swings Josh Bierman and Josey Miller.

The production team is comprised of production designer Dustin Cross whose credits include The Office (NY, National Tour) Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, Spamilton (New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, LA, London, National Tour); lighting designer Weston G. Wetzel whose credits include the National Tour of The Office: A Musical Parody as well as regional productions of Evita and Annie at the Westport Country Playhouse; music/sound designer Randy Blair has previously collaborated with director Tim Drucker on Sex Tips (Off-Broadway/National Tour/Vegas), Friends (National Tour), and the off-Broadway productions of Gigantic, Spidermusical, Perez Hilton Saves the Universe, Haute Mess, and The Other Barrymores.

For more information, visit www.TwasTheNightTour.com.

Tour Dates:

November 26

Newberry, SC

Opera House

November 29

Greensburg, PA

Palace Theatre

November 30

Stamford, CT

Palace Theatre

December 1

Brookville, NY

Tilles Center

December 3

Reading, PA

Santander Performing Arts Center

December 4

Akron, OH

EJ Thomas Hall

December 5

Greenville, KY

Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall

December 6

Terre Haute, IN

Rose-Hulman

December 7

Van Wert, OH

Niswonger Performing Arts Center

December 8

Bowling Green, KY

Capital Theatre

December 10

Jonesboro, AR

First National Bank Arena

December 12

Morgantown, NC

Morganton Municipal Auditorium

December 15

Longview, TX

Belcher Center

December 17

San Angelo, TX

Murphey Performance Hall

December 18

Midland, TX

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

December 20

Albuquerque, NM

Popejoy Hall

December 22

Aspen, CO

Wheeler Opera House

December 23

Beaver Creek, CO

Vilar Center

December 24

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre





