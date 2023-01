Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Nathan Fink - COULD WOULD SHOULDA - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company



Runners-Up: Skyeler MacDowell - MERRY & BRIGHT - Playhouse 615, Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva - THE DARKNESS AND OTHER BLACK THINGS - Barbershop Theatre, Tyson Pate - STOLE YOUR ROLE - Consider This Théâtre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Merry Flatt - HUNCHBACK OF.NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS



Runners-Up: Jensen Crain-Foster - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse, Kristen Carroll - SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts, Brendan Ferguson - LUCKY STIFF - Chattanooga State

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Austin Conlee - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse



Runners-Up: Anne Wonder - CINDERELLA - South Jackson Performing Arts, Brett estinoz - LION KING - Audience of one, Angie Dee - ON THE TOWN - Capitol Theatre

Best Dance Production

Winner: NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER - Jackson Hall



Runners-Up: 42ND STREET - Belmont University, THAT WOMAN - THE DANCE SHOW - Tennessee Playwrights Studio, LUCY NEGRO REDUX - Nashville Ballet

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Jennifer Welch - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS



Runners-Up: Britt Hancock - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse, Angie Dee - MATILDA - Audience of One/ Capitol Theatre, Greg Gressel - SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Brenda Sparks - SYLVIA - Cumberland County Playhouse



Runners-Up: Heather Klienfeld - LAST ROUND UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Performing arts Center, Erik Petersen - THE NERD - South Jackson Civic Center, T. Josiah Haynes - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Springhouse Theatre Company

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HE



Runners-Up: CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse, SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts Center, SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Garner Harsh, Angie Dee, Josh Piercey - ON THE TOWN - Audience of One



Runners-Up: Zach Blane - MAY WE ALL - Lively McCabe/CuzBro/TPAC, Nathan Owen - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company, Adam Boe - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Center For The Arts

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Michael Choate - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS



Runners-Up: Keith Heim - ON THE TOWN - Audience of One, Erica Petersen - CINDERELLA - South Jackson Civic Center, Heather McCall and Jacob Miller - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Musical

Winner: HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS



Runners-Up: CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse, SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts, MATILDA - Audience of One

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Eli Choate - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS



Runners-Up: Takiah Ledo - SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company, Harli Cooper - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Cumberland County Playhouse, Maddie Meier - LUCKY STIFF - Chattanooga State

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Alex Dee - ROMEO AND JULIET - Lipscomb University Theatre



Runners-Up: Emily Seal - LAST ROUND UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center, DeAnna Helgeson - SYLVIA - Cumberland County Playhouse, Jonathan Higdon - THE NERD - South Jackson Civic Center

Best Play

Winner: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Tennessee Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: LAST ROUND UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Performing arts center, SYLVIA - Cumberland County Playhouse, LEADING LADIES - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: LA BOHÉME - Nashville Opera



Runners-Up: THE RING - NASHVILLE OPERA, RIGOLETTO NOIR - Nashville Opera, DAS RHEINGOLD - Nashville opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Emma groves - LION KING - Audience of one productions



Runners-Up: Curtis Phillips - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse, Greg Gressel - SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts Center, Lisa Wiley - CINDERELLA - South Jackson Civic Center

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Matt Bundy - CINDERELLA - Cumberland County Playhouse



Runners-Up: Erik Petersen - CINDERELLA - South Jackson Civic Center, Tanner Roman - ON THE TOWN - Capitol Theatre, Adam Boe - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Center For The Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Cason Sewell - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS



Runners-Up: Takiah Ledo - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - The Larry Keeton Theatre, Curtis Hice - SOUND OF MUSIC - South Jackson Performing Arts, David Perry - 42ND STREET - Belmont

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: DeAnna Helgeson - LEADING LADIES - Cumberland County Playhouse



Runners-Up: Mark Thomasson - LAST ROUND UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center, Yaegel T. Welch - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - TPAC, Crystal McCullough - LAST ROUNDUP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Civic Center, Tullahoma TN

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cookeville HS



Runners-Up: CINDERELLA - South Jackson Performing Arts Center, JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Cumberland County Playhouse, SEUSSICAL - Springhouse Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Audience of One



Runners-Up: South Jackson Performing Arts, Springhouse Theatre Company, Chattanooga Theatre Centre