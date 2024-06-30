Video: Kate Baldwin Previews SING PRETTY, DON'T FALL DOWN at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Broadway star Kate Baldwin discuss her show Sing Pretty, Don't Fall Down, coming to Tennessee Performing Arts Center July 13, 2024, in the video here!

As Kate Baldwin nervously stood backstage before a performance in college, her professor whispered, “Sing pretty. Don’t fall down.” She’s managed to do both throughout her journey from a Northwestern theatre student to one of Broadway’s most beloved leading ladies. Now, she brings her cabaret show named after that same advice, SING PRETTY, DON’T FALL DOWN, to Nashville as part of Studio Tenn and TPAC’s summer cabaret series.

With music direction by John McDaniel, the two-time Tony nominee with the “velvety soprano” (Entertainment Weekly) blends stories, music, and humor to share the lessons learned in her journey from college student to budding professional to one of Broadway’s honored leading ladies.

