Kindling Arts to Present World Premiere of Andrew Newton's ALIVE

Kindling Arts will present the world premiere production of ALIVE, the hilarious and moving debut play from queer playwright Andrew Newton, to be presented in partnership with Woven Theatre Company at the Darkhorse Theater from August 1-3. This intimate production is helmed by director, filmmaker, and puppeteer Madeleine Hicks, whose previous collaborations with Kindling Arts include Potty Mouth and 2023's acclaimed The Cackleberry County Fair.

An entirely original work from a thrilling theatrical voice, ALIVE is a dark comedy that tackles queer identity, depression, and loneliness through the lens of magical realism. This irreverent and ultimately heartwarming play shows us how one young gay man grows the courage to persevere and thrive despite mental illness, with the help of some very opinionated talking plants.

Playwright Andrew Newton also leads the production in the role of Bobby, a struggling 30-year-old facing eviction and struggling with depression in the midst of a messy breakup. His quirky gang of houseplants are in trouble too. Hopeless to change their fate, they are slowly dying after being moved into a dark apartment. In a drug-induced fever dream, Bobby and his plants discover that they can mysteriously talk to one another. Their unique interactions ultimately create a meaningful cross-species connection that boosts Bobby's spirits, but not before the cast serves up at least one campy, drag-inspired dance number!

The all-star cast of hilarious local performers portraying the lively bunch of houseplants includes Will Henke, Blake Holliday, Mileah Linley, and Lila Toshiko. Also joining the cast is breakout star Jordan Allen Miller in the role of Bobby's on-again, off-again love interest Malcolm.

"Kindling Arts is ecstatic to welcome this bold new play into the world," says Kindling's Producing Artistic Director Daniel Jones. "Andrew Newton's deeply personal theatrical work is full of charming wit, laugh-out-loud jokes, and most importantly, a big heart - all of which is multiplied under the whimsical direction of the brilliant Madeleine Hicks. We are proud to present this debut play from a local queer voice who is approaching his work with compassion while keeping things truly festive and gay."

Performances of ALIVE are presented by Kindling Arts + Woven Theatre Company from Thursday-Saturday, August 1-3 at 7:30 pm nightly at the Darkhorse Theater. Tickets are $25 and on sale now at kindlingarts.com. This presentation is also a "post-script" to Kindling Arts Festival 2024 (July 18-21). 2024 Festival Passholders receive complimentary admission with their pass, but tickets must be booked in advance.

