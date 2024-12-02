Tickets on Sale for VARIETY ON MAIN at the Franklin Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wrap up 2024 on a high note and prepare for an extraordinary evening of entertainment with Variety on Main December 4 at 7PM at the historic Franklin Theatre. Hosted and produced by jazz songstress Monia Ramey and Grand Ole Opry member Mandy Barnett, this one-of-a-kind variety show will wrap their first season with a Christmas Spectacular.

VOM is a captivating blend of entertainment that transcends generations. This vodvill-style variety show seamlessly weaves together performances from seasoned artists and up-and-coming talents from across many genres. The Christmas Spectacular will feature the talents of 10-year-old fiddler extraordinaire Ella Derby, Singer-songwriter Chuck Mead, The Voice Season 21 Finalist, Wendy Moten, and Italian Singer Giada Valenti. Backing them will be the talented house band Pat Coil and the Mainstays. Tickets are limited and fans are urged to secure their tickets today.

VOM recently announced they will extend their residency at the Franklin Theatre through the 2025 season. Tip from Santa: These make great stocking stuffers! "2024 has been a banner year for us launching our Variety of Main monthly show. We have enjoyed collaborating and learned so much are most appreciative of all our stellar guests, our growing audience and the beautiful Franklin Theatre. Please join us for our final Christmas show Wednesday December 4th and stay tuned for updates on the 2025 upcoming season" says Ramey and Barnett. Previous lineups have included: Opry stars Crystal Gayle and Charlie McCoy, country duo The Malpass Brothers, mandolinist extraordinaire Wyatt Ellis, Grammy winner Jim Lauderdale, Carlene Carter, and singer-songwriter Kim Richiey.

Comments