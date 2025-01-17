Tickets Now on Sale for SAY YES! LIVE at Play Dance Bar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Say Yes! LIVE, the laugh-out-loud musical parody from the Executive Producer of the hit TV shows "Say Yes to the Dress," and "Impractical Jokers" kicks off their residency at the iconic Play Dance Bar on March 27, 2025. Tickets are now on sale for this fast-paced, 75-minute show (no intermission - just fun!) - the perfect entertainment for bachelorette parties, friends, and fans of good times looking to add more comedy, music, and a little bit of heart to their night out.

Say Yes! received an incredible eleven 2025 First Night Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Director and nominations for all four performers. Created by Broadway World critic and author Jeffrey Ellis, the First Night Awards are an annual celebration of the best in Nashville theatre.

The show Broadway World calls "a raucous comedy" and "glittering, dazzling...oh so fun!", Say Yes! LIVE captures everything there is to love about weddings, friendship, and the joys of saying "Yes!".

"Nashville is not only the bachelorette party capital of the U.S., it has a vibrant arts community and we are honored to be so celebrated," says Producer RJ Stillwell. "Say Yes! LIVE has proved itself a must-see experience for locals, tourists, and partygoers alike."

The First Night Awards - Created by Broadway World critic and author Jeffrey Ellis, the First Night Awards celebrate their 35th year. Winners will be announced January 29th.

