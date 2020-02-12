The Roxy Regional Theatre's Opening Night of THE FANTASTICKS Has Been Postponed

The Roxy Regional Theatre's production of THE FANTASTICKS, originally scheduled to open Valentine's night, has been postponed until the following week, due to illness. The show's lead actress recently tested positive for the flu, and the extra time needed for her rest and recovery has made it impossible to get in enough rehearsal time to be ready for the original opening.



Ticket holders have been contacted regarding exchanges or refunds, and the Roxy Regional Theatre sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this change in patrons' Valentine's Day plans. At this time, "Martini Night" on Saturday, February 15, is still scheduled to go on as planned.



The timeless romantic musical comedy THE FANTASTICKS will now open at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 7:00pm on Thursday, February 20, with buy-one-get-one-free admission for military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders.



The theatre's traditional pay-what-you-can opening night will now be held on Friday, February 21, at 8:00pm. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.



The longest running musical in the world, THE FANTASTICKS focuses on young lovers Matt and Luisa, their meddling fathers, and the journey we all must take through adolescent thrills, the growing pains of hurt and betrayal, the highs of passion, the challenges of distance, and the agonies of heartbreak to discover how to truly love. As timeless as the story itself is the famous score, which includes the classics "Try To Remember," "They Were You" and "Soon It's Gonna Rain."



Starring Matthew Combs and Annabelle Szepietowski as Matt (The Boy) and Luisa (The Girl), this funny and memorable tale also features Ryan Bowie as El Gallo (The Narrator), Donald Groves as Hucklebee (The Boy's Father), Brian Best as Bellomy (The Girl's Father), Benny Jones as Henry (The Actor), David Graham as Mortimer (The Man Who Dies) and Ian Alexander Erbe as The Mute.



Directed and choreographed by Ryan Bowie, with music direction and piano accompaniment by Matt McNeill, THE FANTASTICKS is based on the play Les Romanesques by Edmond Rostand, with book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt. Since its opening in May 1960 at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in New York, and its subsequent revival at the Jerry Orbach Theatre, THE FANTASTICKS remains the longest-running production of any kind in the history of American theatre. This production is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials and recorded music are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).



THE FANTASTICKS is produced in part through the generous support of Fortera Credit Union, Gerald & Jane Gilman, Jim & Dottie Mann and Katy & Aaron Olita. Additional funding support has been provided by Hugh & Joy Hatcher and Elizabeth Thomas.



Performances run through February 29 on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, February 22.



Tickets are $30 (adults) and $15 (13 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run.



The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You