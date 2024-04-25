Summer Improv Classes to be Presented At HPAC in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join in at HPAC for this 6 week class!

High School improv class runs Wednesdays, 5-7pm starting June 19th. Adult improv class runs Tuesdays, 7-9pm starting June 18.

Why should you take this class?

Improv has been proven to help you be a better communicator, public speaker, and all around cooler person. On top of that, it's so fun it's addictive! During this six week class, we will use exercises and play games to explore and learn all the basics of improv. We'll start with simple "yes anding" and work our way up to improvising full scenes. The best thing about improv is that anyone can do it, even without any previous stage or acting experience. Improv might be what you're looking for in life, unless you don't like making new friends and having a lot of fun.

More information including times, registration and pricing can be found on our website: www.hpactn.com/classes

Or send us an email at hpactn@gmail.com