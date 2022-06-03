The Friday 5(+1): Caitlyn Porayko and Victoria Preisman from Roxy Regional Theatre's CRY-BABY THE MUSICAL

Romeo and Juliet meets High School Hellcats in the hit summer musical coming tonight to the stage of the Roxy Regional Theatre, Clarksville's oldest professional theatre.

Based on the John Waters cult classic film, CRY-BABY: The Musical opens Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30 p.m. that evening for a $5 minimum donation.

Set in 1950s Baltimore, the conservative squares face off against the leather-clad delinquents in this rockabilly musical from the creative team behind Hairspray - Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell - featuring a score from Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger and The Daily Show executive producer David Javerbaum.

Directed by Ryan Bowie and choreographed by Emily Rourke with music direction by Tyler Saunders, CRY-BABY stars Matthew Combs and Caitlyn Porayko as bad boy Wade "Cry-Baby" Walker and square rich girl Allison Vernon-Williams, a pair of star-crossed lovers at the center of a world where everyone likes Ike and nobody likes communism.

Matthew Combs, Stacy Turner and Caitlyn Porayko

The coolest boy in Baltimore, Cry-Baby is a bad boy with a good cause - truth, justice and the pursuit of rock 'n' roll. Fueled by hormones and the new rhythms of the times, Allison turns her back on her squeaky clean boyfriend to become a "drape" (a Baltimore juvenile delinquent) and Cry-Baby's moll.

Featuring local attorney Stacy Turner as Mrs. Cordelia Vernon-Williams, the cast also includes David Ridley as Dupree W. Dupree; Michael Ricciardone as Baldwin Blandish; Aubrie Lauren as Pepper Walker; Emily Rourke as Wanda Woodward; Victoria Preisman as Mona "Hatchet-Face" Malnorowski; Hannah Lauren Wilson as Lenora Frigid; and Kyle Javon Blocker, Tyler Saunders and Brett Vance as The Whiffles. Rounding out the cast are Derek Alexander, Ansley Arthur, Caleb Crosby, Donald Groves, Beth Kirby, Faith Konty, Michael Olson, Mikquala Skelton and Katie Stafford.

Performances run June 3 through June 18 on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday, June 11 and June 18. There is no 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, June 18.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.

Caitlyn Porayko (she/her/hers) plays Allison Vernon-Williams

Caitlyn Porayko is thrilled to be returning to The Roxy as Allison in Cry-Baby! You may also remember her from Godspell or from Mrs. Martini in It's A Wonderful Life. Some of her other favorite credits include Alice (Lizzie the Musical), Molly (Peter and the Starcatcher), Natalie (Next to Normal), Wednesday (Addams Family), Sister Mary Robert (Sister Act) and Ariel (The Little Mermaid). Caitlyn also had the pleasure of performing the roles of Elsa and Rapunzel in Hong Kong Disneyland's Mickey and the Wondrous Book. She holds a BFA in Musical Theatre & Classical Voice, as well as a Minor in Dance from Belmont University and recently received her certification in Voice Teacher Training from New York Vocal Coaching, while also pursuing her certification in Vocal First Aid. When not onstage, you can hear Caitlyn's voice narrating many books on Audible! More at www.CaitlynPorayko.com

What was your first live onstage taste of theater? My first experience with live theatre was when I was 4. My family and I were living in Jersey, just across the river from NYC. My parents took me to see Beauty and the Beast, and I remember asking my mom how the actors made it through the entire show with no mistakes. My mom told me that they probably did make mistakes and that we just didn't see them because the actors are so professional, and I turned to her and told her that I wanted to do that one day. I remember it very vividly.

What is your favorite preshow ritual? I don't really have a specific pre-show ritual. I think it really depends on the show and what I need each night to feel prepared to tell that unique story. I have tried to incorporate more focusing and breathing exercises into my pre-show routines, though, because after several years without live theatre, it can be nerve-wracking getting back on stage every night, and I want to make sure I set myself up for success each time and not let nerves get the best of me!

What's your most memorable the show must go on moment? I had some pretty wild moments on stage when I worked in Hong Kong Disneyland! I remember once Elsa got a pretty nasty cut from a broken prop on stage and she had to sing all of "Let It Go" with a limp and blood oozing out of her shoe...not her best.

What is your dream role? Oh man - where do I begin? Some of the dreams are Christine in Phantom of the Opera, Anna in Frozen, Anya in Anastasia, and I would absolutely DIE if Enchanted or Bridgerton were ever turned into musicals!

Who is your theatrical crush? OH. Ever since Tick Tick Boom came out on Netflix, it's gotta be Andrew Garfield! Swoon.

Why should people come see CRY-BABY? You should come see Cry Baby because it's truly hysterical. What better way to kick off summer with this fast-paced, hilarious show?!

Victoria Preisman (she/her/hers) plays Mona "Hatchet-Face" Malnorowaski

Victoria Preisman is so excited to be performing at Roxy Regional Theatre for the first time! Victoria has previously been seen in Tuck Everlasting (Constable Joe), It Had To Be You (Catherine) at Winnipesaukee Playhouse, The Full Monty (Ensemble/Swing) at Capital Repertory Theatre, Footprints on the Moon (Jenny) at Playhouse Stage Company, and Bernarda Alba (Maria Josepha) at the New Studio on Broadway. Victoria has a BFA in Drama from NYU/Tisch School of the Arts and has a Certificate of Excellence from Broadway Dance Center where she concentrated in musical theater and tap dance. Victoria would like to thank the cast, crew, and creative team for their hard work and dedication. She would also like to thank her Dad, Mom, Jules, Martin and the rest of her friends/family for their constant love and support! victoriapreisman.com

What was your first live onstage taste of theater? A community theater in my hometown was doing a production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. Coming from a tap dance studio, they reached out to us to see if any of their tappers were interested in performing. My younger sister really wanted to do it, I didn't really want to, but my Mom wanted someone to be there with my little sister so I went along. From that day on, I caught the theatre bug! It is my escape, my favorite thing, and I am so grateful to be doing what I love!

What is your favorite preshow ritual? My favorite preshow ritual is warming up vocally and physically, and then drinking lemon tea and honey while reviewing the whole show!

What's your most memorable the show must go on moment? I was in a production of Shrek The Musical and our Lord Farquaad's black wig fell off of his head during one of his scenes. The audience, cast, and crew could not stop laughing. The show came to a full stop. After about 5 full minutes of laughing, we all pulled ourselves together and finished the show!

What is your dream role? Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie or Elphaba in Wicked!

Who is your theatrical crush? Santino Fontana

Why should people come see CRY-BABY? The cast is incredible and truly hilarious! We have so much fun on stage and hope you will have even more fun in the audience! If you want to laugh, come on down to the Roxy and see Cry-Baby!