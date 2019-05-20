The B-52s, Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes, & JD McPherson To Headline 2019 Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender

The annual Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender presented by Muddy Roots Music will take place from Thursday, May 23rd until Sunday, May 26th in Nashville, Tennessee. Over 40 bands will perform during the festival, with the grand finale taking place on May 26th at the Gaylord Opryland Resort (click HERE for the complete lineup). Muddy Roots Music is excited to announce that his year's headliners are The B-52s, Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes, and JD McPherson.

The Nashville Boogie is a celebration of Mid-Century American music, culture and style. There are several events included with admission: a western fashion show, a vintage vendor market, a pinup contest, a vinyl record convention, and large outdoor car show. There will also be a special guest appearance from Butch Patrick, better known as Eddie Munster from the hit 1960s television show "The Munsters," along with the Munsters' hot rods.

Thirty-five years and over twenty million albums into their career, The B-52s remain the among the most beloved rock stars ever. Any mystery concerning the longevity and ongoing appeal of The B-52s is immediately solved when exposed to their unique concert experience. From timeless gems like "Rock Lobster," "Planet Claire" and "Private Idaho," to the more recent classics of "Channel Z," "Love Shack" and "Roam," their unforgettable dance-rock tunes start a party every time the music begins.

Ronnie Spector has proven to be the ultimate rock n' roll survivor and an artist whose voice defines an entire era of pop music. Her style and sound have influenced everyone from Joey Ramone and Bruce Springsteen to Amy Winehouse and The Raveonettes. As the lead singer of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Ronettes, she pioneered a female daringness and performance style that did not previously exist - with their sexually-charged persona, The Ronettes were the first women in rock to do for boys in the audience what Elvis did for girls. In the five-years they were together, they generated hugely successful singles including "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and "Walking In The Rain."

JD McPherson is known for a retro sound rooted in the rock n' roll, rockabilly, and rhythm and blues music of the 1950s, nuanced with influences ranging from Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry to Amy Winehouse and the Wu-Tang Clan. McPherson and his stellar band, made up of Jimmy Sutton, Raynier Jacob Jacildo, Jason Smay, and Doug Corcoran, will be performing his early hits such as "Northside Gal" and "Firebug" along with new favorites.

The finale will be held in the Presidential Ballroom at the Opryland Resort; day passes are available for this show for $50, weekend passes are $135. The resort is also offering discounted rates for festival attendees, click HERE for more details. For tickets and general festival information click HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You