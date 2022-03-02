Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces Directors for June and August Shows

Tennessee Playwrights Studio has announced the following directors for their upcoming June and August Productions:

THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW

Stephanie Houghton - Darkhorse Theatre, June 16-26, 2022 - Co-produced by TPS and Angela Gimlin

Stephanie Houghton fell in love with theater in high school and acted in numerous high school and college productions in her Missouri hometown. After graduating from college, she moved to New York City and got involved behind the scenes as the company manager for Folding Chair Classical Theatre, which produced classical plays and modern adaptations of classic stories. She moved to Nashville in 2012 and founded Gadabout Theater Company in 2014, where she continues to direct many of the productions. Gadabout brings theater to people who don't know they like theater - unconventional, often comedic shows performed in nontraditional environments.

THAT WOMAN - THE DANCE SHOW

Molly Breen - Darkhorse Theatre, June 17-25, 2022

Molly Breen co-founded Tennessee Playwrights Studio, along with her partner, Kenley Smith 2018. As an actor, she has worked with Nashville-area theatre companies in over 40 productions, as well as performing with SistaStyle Productions in plays in New York, DC, Birmingham, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Recent (and favorite!) roles include Jenny-Wanda Barkmann in MAIDENS (by Kenley Smith), Lady Capulet in VIOLENT DELIGHTS (by Jim Manning) and Single Woman C in both the play and feature film SINGLEVILLE (by Mary McCallum). She volunteers as a neurotypical actor with Tandem Troupe, an acting troupe for adults with disabilities at Friends Life Community and loves originating roles in new plays and working on projects that have social impact and/or contain challenging material. She is represented by the McCray Agency for film, tv, and commercial work.

THAT WOMAN - THE DANCE SHOW

Jodie Mowrey - Darkhorse Theatre, June 17-25, 2022

Jodie Mowrey has been dancing her whole life and singing for half of it. She started with Evansville Dance Theatre's pre-professional company in Indiana, where she performed multiple roles including the Snow Queen in the Nutcracker. From there she went on to study dance at Interlochen Arts Academy, a boarding high school for the arts in northern Michigan. There she choreographed for and performed in multiple ballet, modern and jazz productions. Graduating with the Young Artist Award in Dance and honorable mentions in modern dance and choreography in the national A.R.T.S. competition, she went on to The Ohio State University. After one year as a modern dance major, she took a long hiatus from dance, began studying voice and built a career in digital marketing. After earning an MBA from Columbia Business School and receiving their top marketing award, she worked in advertising agencies in New York, Indiana and Nashville. Once established in her new career, she was able to add teaching dance, choreography and theater performance back into her life. She has been a church soloist in both Indiana and Nashville, choreographed multiple high school and community musicals, directed dance ensembles, and taught ballet and modern dance. She continues to coach seasoned dancers in perfecting their art and performs regularly with The Dancer Project. In Nashville she has choreographed for Circle Players, Act 1, and her own group of dancers.

DON'T LOOK BLACK by Preston Crowder

Alicia Haymer - Darkhorse Theatre, August 19-September 4, 2022

Alicia is always excited when the opportunity to direct another compelling piece of work comes about. She's had the pleasure of directing with Actor's Bridge Ensemble, Street Theatre Company, Nashville Story Garden, Kindling Arts Festival, and Nashville Repertory Theatre. Alicia has also directed developmental works with Tennessee Playwrights Studio, Destiny Theatre Experience, and MTSU's In Process: A Creative Writing Series. In addition to directing, Alicia is also a mentor for the Young Voices Competition, a monologue competition using the work of contemporary Black writers. Alicia is always grateful for any opportunity to express herself with creative authenticity.