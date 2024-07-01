NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Source One Five Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Source One Five Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical Next to Normal. The performances will take place from Friday, July 19th to Sunday, July 21st at the Centennial Performing Arts Center, located at 5050 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067.

Next to Normal features an outstanding cast, including Jessica Holtan as Diana, Jayson Campbell as Dan, Emmie Pack as Natalie, Sawyer Curtis as Gabe, Benjamin Gallagher as Henry, and Cameron Miller as Dr. Madden. This production is directed and choreographed by Rachel Meinhart, with music direction by Makai Keur, and managed by Conner Meinhart. The stage manager for the production is Kailee Lingelbach, with assistant stage manager Lily Schwarz-Peterson. Costume design is by Maddi Patoto, scenic design by Megan Hardgrave and Jo Twaddle, lighting design by Sam Wilde, and sound design by Jason Dotson. Braxton Algood serves as assistant music director.

About the Show: Next to Normal is a powerful and deeply moving musical that explores the complexities of a family grappling with mental illness. With a Tony Award-winning score by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, this production offers an insightful look at the struggles and triumphs of a modern family. The story centers on Diana, a mother struggling with bipolar disorder, and her family's journey to maintain balance and happiness amidst the challenges they face. This groundbreaking musical is celebrated for its emotional depth and raw honesty.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, July 19th: 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 20th: 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 21st: 2:00 PM

Location: Centennial Performing Arts Center

5050 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067

Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

Content Advisory: Next to Normal includes depictions of various mental health conditions and disorders, including bipolar disorder, anxiety, and grief. Additionally, the production will feature flashing lights, strobe effects, and haze.

Box Office Information: The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM. For ticket purchases and inquiries, please contact 615-538-7107 or email boxoffice@sourceonefive.com. This is a reserved seating venue, and doors to the performance space will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the beginning of each performance.

"Next to Normal" promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the exceptional talents of our cast and creative team while shedding light on important themes of mental health and resilience. We invite you to join us for this extraordinary production.

For more information about the production or to purchase tickets, please visit sourceonefive.com/nexttonormal.

