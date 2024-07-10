LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Open At Krider Performing Arts Center In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Shop of Horrors to open at Krider Performing Arts Center in Tennessee and run from July 26-28.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 40 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular, longest-running Off-Broadway shows in the world.

Little Shop of Horrors centers around a meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" after his coworker crush. The foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it-- blood. Over time, however, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and its intent towards global domination!

The production is directed by Noah Way, with original choreography by Kaley Fletcher, vocal direction by Hailey Prince, set design by Bala Boyd, sound design by Nathan Miller, stage management by Anna Hefner, and produced by the Managing Director of Krider Performing Arts Center, Rhonda Stanton.

Townes Boyd stars as Seymour Krelborn, alongside Briley "BAM" Medlin as Audrey, Steve Hulbert as the curmudgeon floral shop owner Mr. Mushnik, Evan Martin as the semi-sadist boyfriend Orin, and Dallas Craig as the voice of Audrey II. Supporting actors include Jessica McLeese, Finley Homesley, Anyla Teague, Jocelyn Romines, and Sloane Russell as the Doo-Wop Girls. This show also incorporates the use of a small, but mighty ensemble which is not often seen in past productions of this musical. The rest of the cast can be viewed here.

Tickets

Krider Performing Arts Center will have four performances in their run: July 26 at 7pm, July 27 at 3pm and 7pm, and July 28 at 3pm. The runtime will be 2 hours with intermission. Little Shop of Horrors has a suggested rating of PG-13 for language and violence. Tickets are on sale now and available at KriderPAC.com.

