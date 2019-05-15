Studio Tenn's 2018-19 Season Culminates with JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Studio Tenn will close out its ninth season with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, opening at the Jamison Theater in Franklin on Friday, May 17, and continuing through June 2.

Jesse Michels takes on the title role, with Studio Tenn favorite Laura Matula as the Narrator.

Spanning a multitude of musical genres from country-western and calypso to bubble-gum pop and rock and roll, the Tony Award-winning musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor features a large ensemble cast under the direction of Studio Tenn interim artistic director Benji Kern.

Based on the Biblical story of Jacob's favorite son Joseph, the musical brings to the stage the tale of the young man - who is blessed with vivid dreams that foretell the future, but who finds himself in the center of a colorful, comedic family-friendly tale of betrayal and jealousy that leads him into servitude to a hilariously Elvis-like Pharaoh.

"The character of Joseph is a fun challenge because the story demands a discovery of Joseph's true purpose in life," Michels says, considering the challenges of his particular role. "We see him defy the odds to overcome all the obstacles thrown his way, and I think it will be interesting to find a marriage between the story's nostalgic material while honoring the overall message of hope."

Michels, a New York City-based actor who has starred in Kiss Me, Kate, West Side Story, Legally Blonde and more, also mentioned his inspiration for the role.

"I grew up listening to the Donny Osmond recording and watching his film version more times than I can count," Michels explains. "It would be easy to recreate every moment made iconic by Donny, but I'm looking forward to honoring the story by approaching the role from an honest place while still relishing in the camp of the show."

Kern's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is described as "a colorful combination of family fun, show-stopping designs, and the signature Broadway-level talent expected of Studio Tenn productions."

"This show has had such a strong following because of its universal appeal and ability to translate such an optimistic message," Kern says. "The story transcends its original roots to relate the exciting journey of someone discovering their true potential, and I cannot think of a more fun, colorful, joyous, and uplifting piece of theatre for our audiences."

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat takes the stage at the Jamison Theater located in the Factory at Franklin from May 17 through June 2. Tickets and more information are available online at www.studiotenn.com, or in person by calling (615) 541-8200.

photo by MA2LA





