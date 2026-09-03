Spotlight: Live in Studio A at Nashville Ballet
Nashville Ballet Begins 26/27 Season with Live in Studio A
Nashville Ballet kicks off its 26th and 27th season with Live in Studio A, an intimate look at the next generation of dancers and choreography taking shape in Music City.Get up-close with Nashville's next ballet and experience the artistry and raw energy of the company's emerging voices.
Live in Studio A offers audiences an intimate setting to witness ballet's future unfold in real time. This special presentation brings you closer to the dancers and creative vision driving Nashville Ballet forward as the company enters an exciting new chapter.
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Giselle
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Cyrano
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Tellico Community Playhouse (9/03-9/20)
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Jekyll & Hyde
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Leanne Morgan
Bridgestone Arena (12/11-12/11)
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Alison Krauss and Union Station at Ryman Auditorium (9/18-9/18)