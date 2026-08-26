THE TEMPEST to Play Free Outdoor Performances at Greenway Farms

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Free Shakespeare in the Park returns to Greenway Farms this fall for outdoor performances of The Tempest. Through support from the Artists Work Grant from ArtsBuild, Scenic City Shakespeare will host free performances of The Tempest at Greenway Farms October 2nd, 3rd, 16th, 17th, and 23rd! Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets; seating is not provided. As our seating area is limited, reservations are recommended. Visit sceniccityshakespeare.org for more information.

The Tempest, one of William Shakespeare's final plays, is a riveting story of danger, betrayal, and true love. Journey with us from shipwreck to salvation as we explore themes of revenge and forgiveness on an island filled with magic and mystery. The Tempest features a cast of new and familiar company members including Kashun Parks as Prospero. Featuring Jeni Benavides (Ariel), Jamie Lopez (Caliban), Maverick Murray (Antonio), Alex King (Sebastian), Ripken Russell (Trinculo), Marcus Price (Alonso), Dandy Reynoso (Ferdinand), Jim Eernisse (Stephano), Morgan Robbins (Gonzalo), and introducing Rose Johnson as Miranda.

This production is directed by Scenic City Shakespeare veteran and board member Amanda Medlin, with stage management by Ryan Laskowski, dramaturgy by Emma Collins, choreography by Monica Ellison, and costumes by Brenda Schwab. Special thanks to JW Kelly, Tennessee Academy of Gymnastics, HOPE for the Inner City, Chattanooga State Repertory Theatre, LiveWire, & The Tennessee Arts Commission.

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