Source One Five Theatre Company Brings THE REUNION Benefit Concert to The Franklin Theatre

Source One Five Theatre Company has announced "THE REUNION," the first annual benefit concert, set to take place on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the historic Franklin Theatre. This momentous event marks a significant milestone in the organization's journey and promises an extraordinary evening of support, celebration, and exceptional entertainment.

Nestled in the heart of Franklin at 419 Main St, The Franklin Theatre sets the perfect stage for this momentous occasion. As we come together to commemorate the growth and achievements of Source One Five Theatre Company, we warmly welcome all patrons, friends, and theater enthusiasts to join us for this unforgettable experience.

"THE REUNION" will be an evening of elegance and excitement, featuring a cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres starting at 6:00 PM. During this time, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction and raffles, with a chance to win fantastic prizes while supporting a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Source One Five Theatre Company to continue their mission of providing free, quality theatre experiences for artists in the community.

The highlight of the evening will be the celebratory concert beginning at 7:30 PM, showcasing outstanding performances from the casts of Source One Five's 2022/23 season. Guests can expect to be mesmerized by captivating musical numbers, making "THE REUNION" a night to remember.

"We are elated to host 'THE REUNION' at The Franklin Theatre, a venue steeped in history and personal significance to the early stages of Source One Five Tehatre Company. This event is a testament to the incredible support we have received from our community over the years. We are grateful to each and every individual who has contributed to our journey and helped us thrive as a theater company," said Conner Meinhart, Managing Director of Source One Five Theatre Company.

Dress code for the evening is cocktail attire, encouraging guests to dress up for this special occasion and immerse themselves in the glamour of the theater world.