Source One Five Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

This enchanting production, directed by Rachel Meinhart, will premiere at the FSSD Performing Arts Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Source One Five Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team for their highly anticipated upcoming production of "The Sound of Music," an enduring musical masterpiece that has captured hearts across generations. This enchanting production, directed by Rachel Meinhart, will premiere at the FSSD Performing Arts Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

"The Sound of Music," written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, is a heartwarming tale that follows the journey of Maria, a spirited young woman, as she brings music and love into the lives of the von Trapp family. With its timeless melodies and captivating storyline, this production promises to create magical moments that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

The cast will feature an exceptional cast including Kelly Cline (Maria Rainer), Patrick Adams (Captain von Trapp), Karen Dumont (Mother Abbess), Ryann Perkins (Liesl von Trapp), Anthony Martinez (Rolf Gruber), Zoe Phillips (Elsa Schraeder), Brett Lemmers (Max Detweiler), Harry Illingworth (Friedrich Von Trapp), Chloe Campbell (Brigitta Von Trapp), Franklin Illingworth (Kurt Von Trapp), Lucy Salazar (Marta Von Trapp), Sadie Sharp (Louisa Von Trapp), & Monroe Collins (Gretl Von Trapp).

Joining the principal cast are an ensemble of talented performers including Abigail Robinson, Caroline Mohr, Chelsea Glass, Coleman Brock Wolfe, Elliot Child, Emma Delane Singleton, Hannah Cotton, Hannah Williams, Hudson Collins, Jackson Martin, Joshua Cotton, Josiah Kareck, Julia Cecere, Kaleo Keur, Kali Chapas, Kristen Mahy, Lennox Hubbard, Maddie Phillips, Pam Funderburg, Ransom Adams, Sarah Clucas, Sicily Hardgrave & Tessa Cheshier.

Director and choreographer Rachel Meinhart leads the creative team to bring the magic of "The Sound of Music" to life. The production team includes Kailee Lingelbach (Stage Manager), Makai Keur (Music Director), Braxton Algood (Assistant Music Director), Megan Hardgrave and Jo Twaddle (Scenic Designers), Sam Wilde (Lighting Designer), Jason Dotson (Sound Designer), and Conner Meinhart (Production Manager).

"The Sound of Music" promises to transport audiences to a world of melody and emotion, reminding us all of the enduring power of music and love.

Individual tickets start at $17 and are available now at sourceonefive.com. Discounts for kids 10 and under are available online. $10 student rush tickets are available at the door on Saturday & Sunday. Season tickets are also available for an opportunity to bundle and save for the rest of the 2023/24 season!




