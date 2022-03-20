Singer/Songwriter Sarah Mae Chilton Releases New Single, 'Go Away Ghost'

Indie-Americana singer/songwriter Sarah Mae Chilton recently released her new single "Go Away Ghost." You can listen to the song HERE!

With chilling lyrics like "I ain't wasting no more time on someone who to me has died", "Go Away Ghost" tells a haunting story about an ended relationship that is sure to resonate with listeners.

At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Sarah Mae went out to Tucson, Arizona where her dad had recently moved. She stayed for six months as a time of quiet and was able to record a number of songs, including "Go Away Ghost" in the true wild west.

The song was produced by Craig Schumacher at WaveLab Studios. Wavelab is a destination recording studio located in the heart of downtown Tucson, Arizona. For more than a decade, the studio has been creating a distinctive sonic signature that has been embraced by artists such as KT Tunstall, Neko Case, Amos Lee, Iron and Wine, Calexico, Tom Russell, and Giant Sand.

"Go Away Ghost is a powerful song for anyone who needs to get someone out of their head and heart," Sarah Mae explains. "When Laura Rabell and I wrote this song, we talked about watching our moms work through their sadness of going through a divorce. We talked about how a relationship can haunt you for years. Letting go is easier said than done. I've definitely been haunted by lost love. I felt that I couldn't get over it. I didn't want to, no matter what anyone told me. But, then one glorious day I realized why am I wasting my energy on someone who didn't care about me? We all have our turning point where we finally move on from somebody. This song is a revival to help let those ghosts go!"

About Sarah Mae Chilton:

Carolina born, Nashville trained and world bound. Sarah Mae Chilton's positive, humorous approach to heartbreak and life adds a fresh voice to the pop and pop-country market. Born in Winston-Salem, NC, she first started performing gigs during high school at local writer's nights, in her own rock band and for church youth events. During this time, she truly discovered her passion and realized that she wanted to be a music artist.

Sarah Mae got her degree from UNC Chapel Hill and studied Music Composition and Anthropology. Post-graduation she moved to Nashville, TN to pursue her musical dreams. In Nashville, she makes a living singing on Broadway at Tootsies Orchid Lounge - a place famous for discovering legends such as Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson and many more. She has been able to write with artists from genres as varied as rap to country, including some Grammy-nominated writers. She now hosts weekly open-mic nights at the venue.

Sarah Mae Chilton has a lot of music up her sleeve these days and more ambition than ever to make her wildest dreams come true. In March of 2021, she released her latest album Southern Glitter Pop.

For more information, visit www.sarahmaechilton.com and follow Sarah Mae on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.