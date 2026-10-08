STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL to Open at Roxy Regional Theatre

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Clarksville's oldest professional theatre is turning 'upside down' this month with 'Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical,' opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre's temporary home at 114 Public Square on Friday, October 23, at 7:00pm.

This hilarious take on the hit Netflix series – and all its campy 1980s glory – invites audiences to take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, in 1983, when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by interdimensional creatures. Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang will be on hand for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe, justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Ricciardone with music direction by Amy Frederick, 'Stranger Sings!' stars Connor Currie, Nate Krohmer, Isaiah Raasch, Caroline Rakestraw, Rachel Ridenour, Ty Roberson, John Thomson, and Raven Whitefawn, bringing upwards of 50 characters to life.

Written by Jonathan Hogue, 'Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical' is an unauthorized parody production. It is not endorsed by, sponsored by, or affiliated with Netflix, the creators of 'Stranger Things,' or any of their subsidiaries or partners. All characters, settings, and references are used for parody purposes only.

Produced in part by Stu Fillmore & Eric Goode and Brian & Jennifer Zacharias, with additional funding support provided by Kayla Bennett, 'Stranger Sings!' is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by The Licensing House (TLH), www.tlhshows.com.

Performances run October 23 through November 1 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, with 2pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. In keeping with the theatre's opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, October 23, for a $5 Opening Night Rush. Please note: This production contains PG-13 material. Viewer discretion is advised.

Event Details

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Performances will be held at the Roxy Regional Theatre's temporary home at 114 Public Square. Seating for this production will begin 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to the Thursday performance. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 07 Hrs 56 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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