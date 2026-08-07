THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Open Roxy Regional Theatre Season 44

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Roxy Regional Theatre is kicking off its 44th season of live performances with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre's temporary home at 114 Public Square on Friday, August 21, at 7:00pm.

In this hit musical comedy, six awkward spelling champions learn that winning (and losing) isn't everything as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

Directed by Emily Ruck with choreography by Eboné Amos and music direction by Amy Frederick, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” features Eugene Boyd as Chip Tolentino, Ashley Birnbaum as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere, Jeremiah Burch as Leaf Coneybear, Riley Bayer as William Barfee, Mai Abe as Marcy Park, and Brooklynn Morales as Olive Ostrovsky, along with Holli Trisler as Rona Lisa Perretti, Darren V. Michael as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and Noah Christopher as Mitch Mahoney.

Produced in part by Drs. Ellen & David Kanervo and featuring music and lyrics by William Finn, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is written by Rachel Sheinkin and conceived by Rebecca Feldman, with additional material by Jay Reiss. Originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine and originally produced on Broadway by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, Barrington Stage Company and Second Stage Theatre, this production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Performances run August 21 through August 30 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, with 2pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. In keeping with the theatre's opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, August 21, for a $5 Opening Night Rush. Please note: This production contains PG-13 humor and is recommended for mature audiences.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Performances will be held at the Roxy Regional Theatre's temporary home at 114 Public Square. Seating for this production will begin 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to the Thursday performance. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

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