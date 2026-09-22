Photos: BLUEY'S BIG PLAY to Play Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Written by Joe Brumm with original music by Joff Bush, the production features voices of Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack.
Bluey's Big Play is coming to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center for performances June 5-6, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25 at 10 AM.
Get ready for giggles, games and a whole lot of Heeler fun! Bluey’s Big Play brings everyone’s favorite family to life in a playful 45‑minute performance packed with music, imagination and big heart. With beautifully crafted puppets and all the charm of the Emmy® Award‑winning TV series, it’s a theatrical adventure the whole family can enjoy together.
Live on stage, audiences will see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit) as they embark on a fun live adventure. When Dad is hoping for a quiet afternoon on the bean bag, Bluey and Bingo have other ideas. Using all the games, imagination and ingenuity at their disposal, they set out to get him up and playing along!
This smash‑hit live show has travelled the globe, playing to over 2 million fans across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the UAE. Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, with original music by composer Joff Bush, the show also features the iconic voices of Melanie Zanetti (Mum) and David McCormack (Dad).
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