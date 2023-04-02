Review: Superb Performances Highlight Nashville Repertory Theatre's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The power of theater to transform lives and to transport audiences to worlds perhaps unknown to them is no more profoundly felt than in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, the play by Simon Stephens based upon the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon. Now concluding its run at the Andrew Johnson Theatre at Nashville's Tennessee Performing Arts Center, in a satisfying production directed by Micah-Shane Brewer for Nashville Repertory Theatre, the story's emotional heft and provocative storyline is representative of theater that audiences can appreciate deeply and from which they can learn the unexpected.

Led by the superb performances of Ben Friesen, Nat McIntyre, Lauren Berst and Sejal Mehta, director Brewer's ensemble of actors serve as the eyes and ears not only of their myriad characters, but for every member of the audience for whom they serve as the conduit into the complex and mysterious story of a 15-year-old boy on the autism spectrum who is investigating the murder of a neighbor's dog and, in the process, discovering his ability to live - and more importantly, to succeed - in a world from which he heretofore has remained apart.

To put it more clearly, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is one of the best contemporary plays to be delivered to the stage in the 21st century, guaranteed to provoke thought and conversation long after the curtain has rung down (figuratively) and Christopher Boone (played in Nashville Rep's compelling production by the multi-talented Friesen) has explained how he scored top marks on his Maths A Level exam.

Ben Friesen and Lauren Berst

When I first saw the play on tour six years ago - April 26, 2017, to be precise (and how Christopher would instantly recall) - I told readers their lives could be changed in just over two hours of witnessing Christopher's mesmerizing story. Subsequently, I felt the same way after the first local production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, directed by Cat Eberwine at Music Valley Event Center a few years thereafter - and that feeling still reverberates within me after seeing Nashville Rep's iteration during the last weekend of its all-too-brief two-week run.

Winner of multiple Tony Awards for its Broadway run and Olivier Awards for its original run on London's West End, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is one of the most involving, perhaps immersive, and intricately crafted experiences one might have in the theater - and unlike anything you've likely seen before.

Stephens' script, like Haddon's novel before it (which was first published in editions for adults and younger readers, as well), takes audiences into the mind of its protagonist Christopher, following a circuitous route as he investigates the death of Wellington, his neighbour's dog, and uncovers a more personally impactful mystery about the provenance of his long-believed-dead mum (whom he discovers is alive and well and living in London with her new lover, who was once Wellington's master). Meanwhile, as we get to know more about Christopher - thanks in large part to the beautifully written script and this vividly conceived production, but moreover due to Friesen's extraordinary performance - we learn of his fascination with computers, outer space and math, his love for his pet rat Toby and his terror at the touch of another human being.

Ben Friesen and Nat McIntyre

It is an altogether remarkable journey we embark on from the very first moments of the play, yet our imaginations are sparked by Christopher, whose honesty and authenticity provides expert guidance along the way. The many characters in the play are vibrantly played by the stellar ensemble, many of whom display multiple personalities in the retelling, and the aforementioned actors who play the leading characters in Christopher's life.

While Brewer's direction moves the play's action at a good pace to ensure attention is riveted to the stage throughout the show's two-and-a-half hours, there is a lack of focus on some of the various threads in the plot that might lead to confusion. There is not enough emphasis on the fact Christopher longs for a dog of his own so that one of the final scenes could have a bigger emotional pay-off and the fact that the story is presented as a play within a play almost seems an afterthought in this production.

Otherwise, thanks to Brewer's vision for the production and the scenic and production design by Cody Stockstill (and Darren Levin's evocative lighting design), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time provides a welcome and invigorating theatrical experience (even if the various British dialects are rather uneven).

Ben Friesen

Friesen's central role as Christopher is essential to the play's success and he delivers the goods, never once straying from the confines of his character as described in the pages of Stephens' script, but adding color and richness to his portrayal to present a Christopher who is at once unique and yet somehow the same as we've seen in prior productions. His chemistry with Nat McIntyre as his sometimes caustic and harsh - but ultimately always loving - father Ed, creates a family relationship that is relatable, believable and authentic. McIntyre, as always, gives an impressive performance, effectively bringing everything in his actor's arsenal to bear in his searing portrayal.

Lauren Berst, in the unenviable role of Judy Boone - the absent mother who is the cause of so much gossip among the neighbours - is stunning in the role, able to convey in a look, a quiet moment or the briefest of pauses all the guilt and love in her character's nearly breaking heart. Her interactions with Friesen and McIntyre are heartfelt and breathtakingly real and fiercely genuine.

As Siobhan, Christopher's mentor at his school, Sejal Mehta shines in a role that seems written for her: She is supportive and focused, fair-minded and empathetic, standing in for every hopeful heart in the audience as she conducts the unveiling of the story captured in Christopher's journal.

Eric Pasto-Crosby is impressive in each of his roles, particularly as Roger Shears, the neighbourhood lothario who moves away to London with Judy to escape the prying eyes all around. Wesley Paine, one of Nashville's most beloved and revered actors, makes her Nashville Repertory Theatre debut as a member of the ensemble, putting her estimable talents on display as Mrs. Alexander. Kristine Chandler Kim gives a notable performance as both Mrs. Shears and as Mrs. Gascoyne, the head teacher at Christopher's school.

Joy Pointe, JR Robles and Dennis Elkins complete the ensemble, each given a moment in the spotlight in which to shine.

Kudos to Melissa K. Durmon's costume design, Lauren Yawn's props design and Gregg Perry's superb sound design for providing the elements necessary to ensure our transport to Swindon, London and related environs.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon. Adapted by Simon Stephens. Directed by Micah-Shane Brewer. Stage managed by Wilhelm Peters. Presented by Nashville Repertory Theatre. At Andrew Johnson Theatre, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Nashville. Through Sunday, April 2. For further details, go to www.nashvillerep.org. Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes (with one 15-minute intermission).

photos by Michael Scott Evans