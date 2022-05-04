RANCH HANDS COWBOYESQUE Continues To Make Buzz Throughout Music City

Over the past year, Nashville has welcomed with open arms the Nashville's first variety residency show, Ranch Hands Cowboylesque.

Created by Lexy Burke, the female entrepreneur has created a show from the ground up that sells out almost every weekend with zero investors. The Tiktoker turned business owner launched in September of 2021 and has continued to build an overall brand and image throughout. The idea first came about after renting out her all pink home on Airbnb to girl gang's visiting Nashville.

Taking place at the iconic Nashville Palace in Nashville, TN, the variety show debuts every Friday and Saturday, featuring a one-of-a-kind experience that you can't get anywhere else in Nashville.

Ranch Hands Cowboylesque is a fun show featuring Tennessee cowboys shirtless from the waist up, dancing and singing their way through a narrative told through music and choreography. The audiences are filled with locals, social influencers, bachelorette parties, girls' trips, birthday celebrations of all ages, and countless others. The show prides itself on audience participation which ties the show together for an absolutely incredible experience.

Throughout Nashville, you're full of music and bars across. However, the Ranch Hands Cowboylesque is the first show of its kind to debut within Music City.

You can learn more about Ranch Hands Cowboyesque by visiting their website www.ranchhandscowboylesque.com and by connecting with them on their TikTok and Instagram.