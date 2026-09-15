Photos: Live In Studio A to Open Nashville Ballet's 2026–27 Season
The program features Balanchine's classical work alongside premieres by Maia Montgomery, Garritt McCabe, and Anneliese Guerin, plus Travis Bradley's vision for The Pictur
Nashville Ballet opened its 2026–27 season with Live in Studio A, an intimate program that gives audiences a rare, up-close look at both ballet's celebrated past and its creative future, from a honored classic to new works created from within Nashville Ballet. Four performances remain Sept. 17–20 at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. Tickets are $50 and are on sale now.
Photo Credit: Sarah Hartsell
The Picture of Dorian Gray A Preview of What's to Come by Travis Bradley Photo Credit: Karyn Photography
IN DEVOTION WORLD PREMIERE by Maia Montgomery Photo Credit: Karyn Photography
LET IT GROOVE WORLD PREMIERE by Garritt McCabe Photo Credit: Sarah Hartsell
Photo Credit: Sarah Hartsell
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