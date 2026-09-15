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Photos: Live In Studio A to Open Nashville Ballet's 2026–27 Season

The program features Balanchine's classical work alongside premieres by Maia Montgomery, Garritt McCabe, and Anneliese Guerin, plus Travis Bradley's vision for The Pictur

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Photos: Live In Studio A to Open Nashville Ballet's 2026–27 Season

Nashville Ballet opened its 2026–27 season with Live in Studio A, an intimate program that gives audiences a rare, up-close look at both ballet's celebrated past and its creative future, from a honored classic to new works created from within Nashville Ballet. Four performances remain Sept. 17–20 at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. Tickets are $50 and are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Sarah Hartsell


Photos: Live In Studio A to Open Nashville Ballet's 2026–27 Season — photo 1 of 5

Photos: Live In Studio A to Open Nashville Ballet's 2026–27 Season — photo 2 of 5
The Picture of Dorian Gray A Preview of What's to Come by Travis Bradley Photo Credit: Karyn Photography

Photos: Live In Studio A to Open Nashville Ballet's 2026–27 Season — photo 3 of 5
IN DEVOTION WORLD PREMIERE by Maia Montgomery Photo Credit: Karyn Photography

Photos: Live In Studio A to Open Nashville Ballet's 2026–27 Season — photo 4 of 5
LET IT GROOVE WORLD PREMIERE by Garritt McCabe Photo Credit: Sarah Hartsell

Photos: Live In Studio A to Open Nashville Ballet's 2026–27 Season — photo 5 of 5


Photo Credit: Sarah Hartsell
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