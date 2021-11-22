Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event

In his never-ending quest to spotlight great talent across the country, host Jim Caruso took his Cast Party to the Franklin Theatre just outside of Nashville for a rip-roarin' celebration. Nashville is nicknamed "Music City" for good reason. The city's passionate obsession with the history and creation of music is palpable. Almost everyone has a demo, a lead sheet, a song in their hearts, or on their hard drives!

On Tuesday, November 16, Caruso and musical director/pianist/singer Billy Stritch stormed the stage of the beautiful Franklin Theatre and introduced performances by country/pop legends Larry Gatlin, Pam Tillis, Gary Burr, Georgia Middleman, Emily West, and Victoria Shaw, jazzers Jane Monheit, and Brenna Whitaker, Broadway and TV singer/actresses Laura Osnes and Joy Lenz, cabaret star Kenny Holcomb, and singer/songwriters Cooper Alan, Emily West, Randy Driscoll, James Richardson, and Chris Chavez.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2004. It's a cool open mic night and hilariously impromptu variety show in which showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories. The best part is that the audience is invited to participate in the musical festivities.

Cast Party takes place every Monday night at Birdland in NYC at 9:30pm. Caruso and Stritch are also taking the Party to Los Angeles (Feinstein's at Vitello's on November 28 and 29), Las Vegas (Myron's at The Smith Center on December 1), Palm Springs (The Purple Room on February 26), and Winter Garden, Florida (The Garden Theater on April 3). Those interested in performing should email caruso212@aol.com for information.

Photo Credit: Kris Rae



Joy Lenz



Jane Monheit, Jim Caruso



Jane Monheit, Jim Caruso



Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso



Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch, Joy Lenz, Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson, Sanborn McGraw



Billy Stritch, Emily West, Jim Caruso



Emily West



Billy Stritch, Kenny Holcomb



Randy Driscoll



Billy Stritch, Larry Gatlin



Larry Gatlin



Larry Gatlin, Jim Caruso



Larry Gatlin, Billy Stritch



Billy Stritch, Larry Gatlin, Jane Monheit, Jim Caruso



Jim Caruso



Georgia Middleman, Gary Burr



Billy Stritch



Brenna Whitaker, Jim Caruso



Brenna Whitaker



Cooper Alan



James Richardson



Jim Caruso, Pam Tillis



Pam Tillis



Chris Chavez



Cooper Alan, Jim Caruso



Billy Stritch, Victoria Shaw



Victoria Shaw



Billy Stritch, James Richardson



Chris Chavez



Jim Caruso, Joy Lenz



