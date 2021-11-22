Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event

pixeltracker

Cast Party arrived at Franklin Theatre on November 16.

Nov. 22, 2021  

In his never-ending quest to spotlight great talent across the country, host Jim Caruso took his Cast Party to the Franklin Theatre just outside of Nashville for a rip-roarin' celebration. Nashville is nicknamed "Music City" for good reason. The city's passionate obsession with the history and creation of music is palpable. Almost everyone has a demo, a lead sheet, a song in their hearts, or on their hard drives!

On Tuesday, November 16, Caruso and musical director/pianist/singer Billy Stritch stormed the stage of the beautiful Franklin Theatre and introduced performances by country/pop legends Larry Gatlin, Pam Tillis, Gary Burr, Georgia Middleman, Emily West, and Victoria Shaw, jazzers Jane Monheit, and Brenna Whitaker, Broadway and TV singer/actresses Laura Osnes and Joy Lenz, cabaret star Kenny Holcomb, and singer/songwriters Cooper Alan, Emily West, Randy Driscoll, James Richardson, and Chris Chavez.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2004. It's a cool open mic night and hilariously impromptu variety show in which showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories. The best part is that the audience is invited to participate in the musical festivities.

Cast Party takes place every Monday night at Birdland in NYC at 9:30pm. Caruso and Stritch are also taking the Party to Los Angeles (Feinstein's at Vitello's on November 28 and 29), Las Vegas (Myron's at The Smith Center on December 1), Palm Springs (The Purple Room on February 26), and Winter Garden, Florida (The Garden Theater on April 3). Those interested in performing should email caruso212@aol.com for information.

Photo Credit: Kris Rae

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Joy Lenz

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Jane Monheit, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Jame Monheit, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Jane Monheit, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Jane Monheit, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch, Joy Lenz, Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson, Sanborn McGraw

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Billy Stritch, Emily West, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Emily West

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Billy Stritch, Kenny Holcomb

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Randy Driscoll

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Billy Stritch, Larry Gatlin

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Larry Gatlin

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Larry Gatlin

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Larry Gatlin, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Larry Gatlin, Billy Stritch

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Billy Stritch, Larry Gatlin, Jane Monheit, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Billy Stritch, Larry Gatlin, Jane Monheit, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Georgia Middleman, Gary Burr

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Billy Stritch

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Billy Stritch

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Brenna Whitaker, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Brenna Whitaker

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Cooper Alan

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
James Richardson

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Jim Caruso, Pam Tillis

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Pam Tillis, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Pam Tillis

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Chris Chavez

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Cooper Alan, Jim Caruso

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Cooper Alan

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Billy Stritch, Victoria Shaw

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Victoria Shaw

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Billy Stritch, James Richardson

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Pam Tillis

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Chris Chavez

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Jim Caruso, Joy Lenz

Photos: Cast Party Returns To Nashville With Starry Event
Joy Lenz


Related Articles View More Nashville Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Beautiful Visor
Beautiful Visor
Ain't Too Proud My Girl Ringer Tee
Ain't Too Proud My Girl Ringer Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2022 Global Stadium Tour