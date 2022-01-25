OZ Arts Nashville Presents Legendary Choreographer Ronald K. Brown And EVIDENCE

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced it will present performances from acclaimed choreographer Ronald K. Brown and dance company EVIDENCE from February 10-12, 2022, in OZ Arts' expansive creative warehouse. The program will feature three original works by Brown titled Grace, Mercy and his latest piece titled The Equality of Night and Day: First Glimpse featuring text by Angela Davis and a score by Jason Moran.

Brown has been hailed as a "modern dance savior" by The New York Times and founded EVIDENCE in 1985 as an expression of the unique views of human struggles, tragedies, and triumphs through a seamless integration of traditional African dance, contemporary choreography and spoken word.

"With this remarkable trilogy of performances, Brown's signature choreography takes audience members on a spiritual journey that honors Africa and African American traditions while sparking insightful conversations around equity in our present-day society," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "It's an honor to host the work of such an influential choreographer here in Nashville and share his timely message with audiences in this current moment."

One of his best-known pieces, Grace, was originally choreographed for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1985. It tells the story of a goddess' journey to earth to spread grace among humans, ultimately welcoming them to heaven. Described by The New York Times as "astounding, something to be sensed as well as seen," this spiritually charged work is a rapturous blend of modern dance and West African idioms. Brown's varied music choices closely reflect the heart of the work, with the spiritual grounding of Duke Ellington's "Come Sunday," the contemporary yet timeless house music vibe of Roy Davis' "Gabriel," and the West African and African American traditions of Fela Kuti's Afro-Pop beats.

Commissioned by Fisher Center at Bard and The Joyce Theater, Mercy marks the first collaboration between Ronald K. Brown and visionary vocalist, composer, and bassist Meshell Ndegeocello. The piece focuses on seeking compassion, which leads one to have mercy. In this work, the dancers embark on a physical journey towards justice in response to assault that resolves in joy and surrender.

Finally, coming to Nashville following its world premiere at the prestigious Kennedy Center, Brown's latest work, The Equality of Night and Day: First Glimpse, features an original score by acclaimed jazz pioneer Jason Moran, set to spoken word by educator and activist Angela Davis. This new, in-progress work is the third installment in a trilogy examining balance, equity and fairness in light of the conflicting present-day issues that young people, women and people of color face in a world where exploitation, gentrification, racism and xenophobia are on the rise.

The company's residency in Nashville will also include a free master class for local dancers at TM Productions. For more details, visit the OZ Arts Nashville website.

Tickets for the evening including Grace, Mercy, and The Equality of Night and Day: First Glimpse begin at $25 and are on sale now at the following link. OZ Arts is invested in the health of its guests, artists and the overall community. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the event is required to attend this event.

This performance is made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. To learn more about upcoming performances at OZ, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.