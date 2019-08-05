Nashville Ballet To Hold Community-Wide Youth Cast Auditions

Nashville Ballet invites community youth ages eight and up to open auditions for the 2019-2020 season production of Nashville's Nutcracker. Auditions are on August 18, August 25, and September 8 at Nashville Ballet's Sylvan Park facility, 3630 Redmon Street, Nashville, Tennessee.

An annual holiday production, Nashville's Nutcracker features approximately 300 youth cast members from School of Nashville Ballet and the surrounding community dancing alongside the professional artists in Nashville Ballet's Company, as well as the Nashville Symphony. Roles range from darling Clara to the adorable bear cavalry and everything in between. Dance experience is not required. Children must be eight years old by December 31, 2019 to audition; children ages 12 and up must be School of Nashville Ballet students.

At the audition, children will learn simple sequences of steps from various age-appropriate youth cast roles. Nashville Ballet's artistic staff will evaluate auditionees on their ability to learn and execute these steps, as well as their propensity for acting and overall stage presence. The environment for auditions is light and fun for all.

"Our Nashville's Nutcracker youth cast is an incredible way to get the whole family in the spirit of the holidays. We really focus on making this an easy and enjoyable process for cast members, their parents, and other relatives. For many families it has become one of their most beloved holiday traditions," Director of Artistic Operations Sharyn Mahoney said. "Whether your child is already passionate about performing or is entirely new to the stage, this is an excellent opportunity for developing confidence and encouraging a love for the arts."

Pre-registration for auditions opens August 2; interested individuals can register online at www.nashvilleballet.com/youthcast at that time. Walk-ups are also welcome the day of an audition. Nashville Ballet artistic staff will notify auditionees of whether or not they receive a role on Wednesday, September 18. Mandatory rehearsals begin October 26 and 27. A $10 non-refundable audition fee and 4"x 6" full-body photograph are required. Girls should audition in a solid color leotard and pink tights; boys should wear a t-shirt and shorts. Ballet slippers are preferred, but not required; children who do not own ballet slippers should wear socks or another style of dance shoe. It is only necessary to audition once; children in each audition receive equal consideration.

Nashville's Nutcracker weaves the awe-inspiring wonder of the classic tale with Music City's glittering past as young Clara and her magical friends journey through a spectacular dreamland. This is the twelfth consecutive season Artistic Director Paul Vasterling's enchanting production will take over TPAC in December. PNC Bank is the presenting sponsor for Nashville's Nutcracker. For more information on youth cast details for this enchanting production, visit www.nashvilleballet.com.





