Nashville Ballet Announces 2022-23 Season

Nashville Ballet's highly anticipated 2022-23 season line up is here. Featuring star-studded collaborations and blockbuster fan-favorites, the robust repertoire includes the return of the magical production that inspired the Emmy Award-winning film, Nashville's Nutcracker, Paul Vasterling's sparkling rendition of Cinderella, world-premiere works by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographers, plus brand-new live musical collaborations with the Nashville Symphony, Nashville locals Morgxn and Allison Russell, and international violin prodigy Yvette Kraft.

"Collaboration is such an important element of what we do, and I think it's truly a testament to our community and our Company that these artists chose Nashville- chose us, to display their work," shared Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. "Much like Nashville itself, art is multi-faceted, and it's important that our performances reflect that. From renowned choreographers to award-winning musicians, we are honored to be sharing the stage with so many incredible creators next season, and it's our hope that our community embraces this unique opportunity to experience both new and beloved world-class art right here in Nashville."

Season highlights include Vasterling's "dreamily beautiful, eye-popping, and wistfully romantic" (Broadway World Nashville) adaptation of Cinderella with the Nashville Symphony and the return of Music City's favorite holiday tradition, Nashville's Nutcracker. Fresh off its Emmy Award win for the 2020 film adaptation, this year's production will include beloved and uniquely Nashville Ballet costumes and sets, a School of Nashville Ballet youth cast, plus a brand-new, reimagined snow scene by renowned designer Campbell Baird.

Accompanying these fan-favorite performances are star-studded contemporary premieres and collaborations, including a brand-new work by Tony Award-winning choreographer Donald Byrd, the highly-anticipated world premiere of Vasterling's multi-genre Anthology, featuring stories from Nashville's past, and George Balanchine's quintessential The Four Temperaments, accompanied by international violin sensation Yvette Kraft.

Joining the list of collaborators for the 2022-23 season will be two artists well-known to the Nashville community. Nashville Ballet Company Dancer Mollie Sansone will be promoted to the Company's first-ever female resident choreographer, where she will work alongside Vasterling and visiting artists to create new pieces, and award-winning conductor Ming Luke will serve as the Company's new Music Director and Principal Conductor.

Season packages for Nashville Ballet's 2022-23 season will go on sale Monday, June 6, and can be purchased on Nashville Ballet's website, through their Box Office at 615-297-2966 x710, or by emailing tickets@nashvilleballet.com. Individual tickets will go on sale in July.