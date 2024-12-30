Motif on Music Row to Host Qualifying Round for Tennessee Songwriters Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Motif on Music Row (50 Music Square West) has been selected to host one of the qualifying rounds for the seventh annual Tennessee Songwriters Week Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 (2:00 PM/CT). Songwriters of all genres are encouraged to apply for a performance opportunity.

The application to be considered is available HERE and closes this Thursday, Jan. 2. Performance slots are limited. Submitting the form does not guarantee participation. Selected applicants will be announced Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Winners of qualifying rounds progress to showcase events across Tennessee and ultimately perform at the renowned Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

Out of nearly 50 participating venues across Tennessee, Motif on Music Row is hosting the only qualifying round in Metro Nashville.

ABOUT MOTIF ON MUSIC ROW:

Motif offers 133 suites for short visit and extended stays in the heart of Music Row at a competitive price. Sparing no amenity or detail, each suite is outfitted with a full kitchen (which includes a full-sized refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, pots, pans, plates, silverware--everything you need to make an en-suite meal), a dining area, living room, study/work area, separate bedroom, sizable bathroom with smart, fog-free mirrors, as well as a washer and dryer. Additionally, Motif offers a world-class fitness center, heated rooftop pool with cabanas and sunbeds, pool lounge, a doggy spa and park, gated and secure parking and more. Motif is currently seeking retail partners for nearly 4,000 square feet of buildout space.

Comments