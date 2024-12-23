Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards
Motif On Music Row Selected As Venue For Tennessee Songwriters Week

Out of nearly 50 participating venues across Tennessee, Motif on Music Row is hosting the only qualifying round in Metro Nashville. 

By: Dec. 23, 2024
Motif On Music Row Selected As Venue For Tennessee Songwriters Week Image
Motif on Music Row (50 Music Square West) will host one of the qualifying rounds for the seventh annual Tennessee Songwriters Week Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 (2:00 PM/CT).

Songwriters of all genres are encouraged to apply for a performance opportunity. The application to be considered is available HERE and closes Thursday, Jan. 2. Performance slots are limited. Submitting the form does not guarantee participation. Selected applicants will be announced Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. 

Winners of qualifying rounds progress to showcase events across Tennessee and ultimately perform at the renowned Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. 

Out of nearly 50 participating venues across Tennessee, Motif on Music Row is hosting the only qualifying round in Metro Nashville. 



