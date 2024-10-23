MAKING MOVES: NASHVILLE Celebrates New Book & Explores The Creative Life

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Center for Choreography-Akron (NCCAkron) will soon come to Nashville to host Making Moves: Nashville on November 23 at Bridgestone-Firestone Conference Center Auditorium, a panel discussion and book event for Artists on Creative Administration. Nashville artists and arts leaders Banning Bouldin of New Dialect, Mark Murphy of OZ Arts, poet Ciona Rouse, and others from across the U.S. will participate.

NCCAkron is one of two national centers for choreography in the U.S., a research and development hub for dance. Artists on Creative Administration: A Workbook from the National Center for Choreography is a new arts and creative life book recently published by The University of Akron Press. Edited by artist/cultural strategist Tonya Lockyer (Suquamish, WA) this book features essays from and interviews with 30 artists and advocates from the dance and performing arts worlds, sharing first-hand stories of creative administration in action through case studies, interviews, life tools, and experiments. Nashville dance artist and Founder of New Dialect Banning Bouldin contributed an essay on how they built a contemporary dance community and scene in Nashville over the past decade.

In celebration of the book release, NCCAkron will host a Nashville panel discussion with regional arts leaders and national book contributors. This free event will include contributing authors and local case studies exploring themes of arts advocacy, working across systems interdisciplinarily, and building community and audiences for contemporary performance. Artists on Creative Administration will be available for purchase.

Making Moves: Nashville Panelists

Banning Bouldin, Founder of New Dialect and Artists on Creative Administration contributing author

Christy Bolingbroke, NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director and Artists on Creative Administration contributing author

Ciona Rouse, Nashville poet, editor, and educator

Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Nashville Executive and Artistic Director

Pioneer Winter, Miami-based choreographer and Artists on Creative Administration contributing author

"We are so excited to share Artists on Creative Administration with the Nashville community. Whether you are an artist, creative entrepreneur, arts worker, or someone who embraces curiosity in your life and work, we hope you will join us for these conversations on evolutionary business practices and creative adaptations," invites Christy Bolingbroke, NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director.



Pictured (left to right): Cover art for Artists on Creative Administration and CAR alumni artist and contributing author Banning Bouldin (photo courtesy of New Dialect).

Comments