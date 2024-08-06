Knoxville Opera General Director & CEO Joins Opera America Board Of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OPERA America welcomes Knoxville Opera General Director & CEO Jason Hardy into its new class of board members, which includes distinguished leaders throughout the opera industry.

"It's a pleasure to welcome this new cohort of exceptional opera administrators, creators, and trustees to the OPERA America board," remarked OPERA America President/CEO Marc A. Scorca. Previously, Scorca noted that Hardy's "experience as both artist and administrator prepared him for a leadership role in our field... demonstrat[ing] his commitment to realizing a compelling vision for the future."

"Knoxville Opera has been doing great work for many years, and under Jason's leadership the company seems destined to reach new horizons," said Knoxville Opera Board Chair Allison Easterday. "Jason and his team have elevated the national profile of this company in just a few years, coming out of one of the most difficult periods in a generation. His selection to the OPERA America board is well-deserved and will benefit Knoxville Opera tremendously. The best is yet to come."

About Knoxville Opera:

Knoxville Opera has been the leading producer of professional opera in East Tennessee since 1978. KO's mission is to create vocal and theatrical experiences that entertain, provoke, and console.

