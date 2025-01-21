Knoxville Opera Brings LA BOHÈME To The Tennessee Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Knoxville Opera will present La bohème at the Tennessee Theatre on Friday, January 31 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, February 2 at 2:30 PM for the company's second main stage production of the 2024-2025 season.

As the most popular opera in the world, Puccini's timeless tale of young artists embracing life, love, friendship, and loss in 19th-century Paris has captivated audiences for generations. This timeless story features sweeping melodies and poignant duets that transcend language - making it the perfect opera to experience for the first time or to enjoy once more. Watch Knoxville Opera share why this iconic operetta resonates with audiences around the world here.

Knoxville Opera has a rich history with La bohème, with this production marking the 5th time the company has staged Puccini's classic in its four-decade existence. Under the direction of Knoxville Opera's Producing Director, Dean Anthony, and with guest conductor Michelle Rofrano at the helm, this masterpiece will be reimagined once again.

Joined by the Knoxville Opera Chorus, led by Christy Lee, and the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, this production showcases a star-studded cast, including Rebecca Krynski Cox as Mimì, Ben Gulley as Rodolfo, Christine Lyons as Musetta, Luis Alejandro Orozco as Marcello, Scott Purcell as Schaunard, and Kevin Short as Colline.

La bohème is a must-see performance, so don't miss your chance to experience this classic operetta! Tickets are on sale now at www.knoxvilleopera.org/la-boheme

