Joe Brantley Releases Debut Americana Single 'Leaving Montana'

"Leaving Montana" tells a tale of finding love, losing that love, and the struggle of leaving it behind.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Singer/songwriter and recording artist Joe Brantley recently released his debut Americana single called "Leaving Montana." You can listen to the song HERE!

With captivating lyrics like a couple kids with mountain dreams, passions boilin' like hot springs, "Leaving Montana" tells a tale of finding love, losing that love, and the struggle of leaving it behind.

"Leaving Montana was an idea that I brought to a co-write with my producer, Justine Blazer, and Corey Lee Barker," Joe explains. "It's my 'divorce song.' I started telling them about how I met my ex-wife and our adventures, and the song just fell out. Montana is really a metaphor for relationship in the song, although it is very much a real place, and a real story that exists in my mind and heart."

Growing up in a rural, one-stop-light town in Alabama, Americana singer/songwriter Joe Brantley discovered his love for music at a young age. Raised by his grandparents, he was exposed to many of the great musical artists, such as George Jones, Waylon Jennings and Elvis, as a child.

At six years old, Joe got his first cassette player. He would sing and dance along to Michael Jackson and The Stray Cats before discovering the magic of '80s metal. He was introduced to Metallica and Guns N' Roses through his cousins and immersed himself into the music scene. By age twelve, he was playing the drums and he joined his first band at thirteen. By his late teenage years, grunge music was popular and he fell in love with Nirvana and Stone Temple Pilots. "I was a self-conscious adolescent trying to cope and understand why my family was different from everyone else's. This led me to a creative, yet rebellious, phase where I began writing my own music."

Throughout the 1990s, Joe was the lead singer of the hard rock band Dead Cel Factor. Their debut album charted on Soundscan, which led to headlining shows at venues like Five Points Music Hall and Birmingham's City Stages. Dead Cel Factor also opened for bands like Motley Crue and Kittie. In 2006, Joe joined the hard rock band theDeadline, which included the bass player from Intense Regret and the drummer for Atlantic recording artists Virgos Merlot.

Joe took a musical hiatus from 2007 to 2021 and entered the ministry for ten years. After suffering from some personal hardships, he began expressing himself through song again. By combining his country, rock and folk influences, Joe has cultivated his own unique sound that sets him apart from the pack. He continues to write music and perform at venues across the country.

Joe released his debut Americana single "Leaving Montana" on March 10, 2023.

You can follow Joe on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.



